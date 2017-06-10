Irish War Cry is my Belmont pick

He is on course to become the ONLY horse to compete in all three Triple Crown races this year.

That assures that an earlier prediction of mine, that there would be three different winners this year, will come true. Patch is a name that has garnered some recognition, and Irish War Cry is the favorite to win at 7-2. It would be some kind of a coup for Brown to win two Triple Crown races with different horses as he took the Preakness with Cloud Computing.

Look at this way: Imagine two runners of equal ability in the same race, one running on an Olympic track, the other next to him on sand. He has more on the line than any other horse in this race. It probably involves a paper bag and some eyeholes, though. But Lookin At Lee feels like the kind of horse who could grind out a Belmont victory after the distance proves too much for his foes.

Epicharis will give Japan a starter in the Belmont for the second straight year – a first in the 149-year history of the race. The mile-and-a-half marathon is always an unknown, but my theory is that if all the horses are tiring badly in the stretch, I would rather have the horses that are already in front rather than those trying to get there. The colt was seventh at Churchill Downs, beaten about 10 lengths by Street Sense, then came back to finish third in the Belmont, 5 1/2 lengths behind Rags to Riches and Curlin.

Six of the last nine winners have been sent off at least 11-1, and since 1999, the Belmont has seen six winners at odds of 18-1 or higher. He seems to be an improving horse.

Royal Mo was all dressed up and ready to go in the Kentucky Derby, but he did not have enough qualifying points to get in. He is absolutely a contender in the Belmont, as is Gormley, ninth in the Derby. No. 3, where Gormley will start, set up back-to-back winners in ’11 and ’12. Espinoza has ridden some of the best horseflesh of this millenium, including American Pharoah and California Chrome. Through fuboTV, you can watch the Belmont Stakes for free. This also leaves Irish War Cry as the betting favorite, although it has not been confirmed yet whether the horse will participate in the big event this coming Saturday. He only finished 10th in Kentucky, but he was involved in the big mashup leaving the starting gate. He ran fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes and 15th in the Kentucky Derby, where he couldn’t have a worse start if he had tried. What bothers me is his Fountain of Youth run.

Epicharis ran second to Thunder Snow. There’s plenty of speed.

Of the potential longshots, Twisted Tom is worth considering.

Gormley ran ninth in the Kentucky Derby, but the Santa Anita Derby victor had a rough trip and has a fairly versatile running style. “He can do what I want him to do”.