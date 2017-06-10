Irish War Cry top choice in depleted Belmont Stakes horse race

Kentucky Derby entrant Tapwrit, ridden by exercise rider Silvio Pioli, gallops during a morning workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, May 4, 2017. “They feel confident they can make the race tomorrow, but they’re still going to monitor the horse”. He’s bred for the Belmont’s grueling 1 1/2 mile distance and is trained by a guy who is no rookie to the race known as the “Test of the Champion”.

This year marks the 149 running of the Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown and the oldest of the three races.

Belmont Stakes contender Irish War Cry trains prior to the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 8, 2017 in Elmont, New York. His best finish was third in the Belmont.

With how easy it is to bet on horses now, the only things I care about are a quality product to wager on and whether or not my two bucks to win still pays out when the horse wins.

At the Preakness, he was all over Cloud Computing, who won as an upset favorite.

So when it comes to handicapping the 1-1/2 mile Belmont Stakes, we have to completely reset our research. Well, I can give you a couple of reasons why. Senior Investment (8-1) 9. The new favorite is Irish War Cry at 3-1, per OddsShark.

“There are a lot of horses here worth looking at”, he said. “He should go off at 15-1”. So what does that have to do with this year’s Belmont Stakes? He’ll be far back early but should be passing exhausted horses again, especially with the added distance. He has big upside. He picks up Castellano, a big plus-money jockey. He’s worth using in exotics. This paid over $1,000 in the Preakness. He hasn’t raced since finishing second in the UAE Derby on March 25. He won the Tampa Bay Derby with an eye-catching move but then disappointed in the Blue Grass at Keeneland, where he was unprepared for the start. Timing their run is everything. The wide-open field features a mix of horses that ran in one or both of those races and others new to the Triple Crown series. He’s on the decline.

That leaves Lookin At Lee, the only entry in all three Triple Crown races this year, as the third choice.

Another instance where you’ll find varied results when horses drop in class is on a major class drop into claiming company from upper level allowance or stakes races. One positive is he picks up the best jockey he’s ever had on his back. If it’s good race, bad race, good race, bad race, he’ll be good today. He’s due for a good one.

His Preakness race was really good. He may be on the lead for a while, but I don’t see him in it at all. Irish War Cry finished 10th in this year’s Kentucky Derby before skipping the Preakness. Turned around a month later and won Grade 3 Illinois Derby. It goes, “Nobody has every jumped off the I-480 Bridge with tomorrow’s Daily Racing Form in their pocket”.

A Japanese horse. He’s planned for this race the whole time. The vet treating the horse cited “possible foot” as the issue. I don’t know what I’ll do with him, if anything at all. For starters though, it’s important to take note of which horses are facing tougher competition (compared to their previous races) and which horses are facing softer or weaker competition. He’s from the barn of Todd Pletcher, who trains Derby victor Always Dreaming. His Derby was impossible coming out of 20 that day. “Its essential you look at the horse as an individual”, Gyarmati said.