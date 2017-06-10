Is Golden State’s Durant the best player in the world?

“I’ve been working on that shot my whole life”. The Warriors added Durant last summer and made themselves unbeatable.

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Warriors 137-116 in Game 4 of the Finals on Friday night to avoid elimination.

This term they have become the first team from the United States’ four major professional sports leagues – the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL – to win 15 successive post-season games.

“It took a while for it to kind of reveal itself consistently as the regular season went on, but once it clicked and the habits started to become second nature, it was kind of lovely to watch and an incredible kind of style to play and watch unfold”, Curry said. “I don’t want to relax”. LeBron James had only eight points, but had six assists over the first 12 minutes.

Later in the third, a skirmish for a loose ball resulted in Iman Shumpert and Zaza Pachulia getting into it. They muscled into the paint for tough shots. But they still lost, as the Warriors had too many weapons and a well-oiled and honed machine that took advantage of the slightest foibles and mistakes made by the Cavaliers on defence. “Especially this point”, James said.

One day after Cleveland plunged into a 3-0 hole following a demoralizing 118-113 loss in Game 3, James said he didn’t have a problem with Durant tilting the balance of power by joining forces with a star-studded that already had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue was part of the 2001 Lakers who entered the Finals 11-0 (the first round was best-of-five). He didn’t even go in there when the game ended.

But they were shooting just 26 percent on uncontested threes through the first three games of The Finals.

“It’s the most firepower I’ve played [against] in my career”, James said late Wednesday.

The Cavaliers set a tone early in the game that they didn’t intend to be swept.

Going into game 4, the Warriors lead the series, 3-0.

The 49-point quarter was the highest-scoring quarter in any playoff game since 1991, when the Warriors had 49 points in the fourth quarter of a 130-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavaliers have also not been able to break Warriors’ incredible streak, as they have lost their last three matches.

James and Kyrie Irving combined for 77 points, dominating much of the second half, but even their electrifying performance was not enough to put a blemish on the Warriors’ flawless record.

3-pointers made by the Cavs in Game 4, a Finals record.

Cleveland led 86-68 at halftime and were up by as many as 22.

LeBron James knew what might happen when Kevin Durant merged with the Warriors, a 73-win team out for revenge. At home for the first time since May 23, Cleveland turned the game during that period. Kyrie Irving contributed with 40 points and seven rebounds. “Stay in front of them”. Remember – even if you can’t access the ABC broadcast directly, you can still use your login to get on the ESPN App. “Fatigue will play a role”. Durant and James jawed at each other and were hit with double-technical fouls. He played 21 minutes and was plus-10.