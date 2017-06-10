‘Islamic State’ kills hundreds of fleeing civilians in Mosul, says UN

“Credible reports indicate that more than 231 civilians attempting to flee western Mosul have been killed since 26 May, including 204 over three days last week”, the agency said, reporting a much higher figure than what it had said earlier this week.

Mohammed and his family were in some ways lucky they were not forced to stay in their house after IS deployed the snipers – circumstances that led to one of the deadliest single incidents for civilians during the Mosul campaign.

“Anti-ISIS forces should take all feasible precautions in the choice of means and methods of warfare to minimize incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, and damage to civilian objects, including in their choice of weaponry in heavily populated areas, Human Rights Watch said”.

He added that there were still major humanitarian concerns regarding the protection of 180,000 people, who are still besieged inside Mosul’s Old City and other districts north of the city. However, over 100,000 civilians are also thought to be trapped inside the city.

The high civilian casualties in the Mosul battle are mostly a result of the jihadists’ human shield tactic, which consists of hindering anti-IS operations by preventing the population from fleeing and sheltering in its midst.

Furthermore, the United Nations said there are reports of civilian casualties by air strikes. Such disproportionate military attacks are prohibited under global humanitarian law.

Also noted by the group is the wide discrepancy between officially reported numbers of civilian casualties, and figures obtained by independent nongovernmental groups and war monitors.

ISIL overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air raids have since regained much of the territory they lost to the group. They witnessed fighters summarily killing dozens of men as punishment as they and their families tried to flee ISIS control. Children are being killed, injured and used as human shields. In December 2016, USA forces made procedural changes in its targeting that may increase the likelihood of civilian casualties. “Many are caught in the crossfire, and hospitals and other medical facilities have reportedly come under attack”. Indiscriminate attacks are attacks that strike military objectives and civilians or civilian objects without distinction.

In a summary of their recommendations, apart from reducing the number of airstrikes, the six advocacy groups urged less use of Improvised Rocket-Assisted Munitions (IRAMs), mortars, and multi-barrel rocket launchers. It breaches the most basic standards of human dignity and morality.