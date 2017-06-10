It’ll be ‘Stan the Man’ vs. Nadal in men’s final

Meanwhile, his opponent Stan Wawrinka stormed into his second French Open final after edging past World No. 1 Andy Murray 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 in a match that lasted four hours and 34 minutes.

Andy Murray left everything he had on the court in his French Open semi-final but still it was not enough to stop himself being ultimately overwhelmed by Stan Wawrinka.

Top-ranked Andy Murray has won the opening set against third-seeded Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6) in the French Open semifinals.

Nadal faced one of the hottest players on clay this season as he took on the 23-year-old Thiem.

Murray broke back but immediately squandered another service game with a bad backhand at the net.

Nadal led 4-2 in their head-to-head record, while losing their latest duel in the quarters in Rome three weeks ago.

Rafael Nadal got off to a shaky start on Court Philippe Chatrier.

A 10th Roland Garros title would also give Nadal the most for one person at a single Grand Slam event in the Open Era.

“There are two ways of seeing things and I chose to be positive, knowing that I was dominating”, said Wawrinka, who has won the three grand slam finals he has contested. Today was not an exception.

Murray saved a set point on his way to winning the breaker and played such a remarkable defensive point it would be unbelievable had he not done it so many times before to set up a chance of his own.

A quick check during the match showed British bookmakers have already installed Murray as the favorite for Wimbledon, where last summer he won the title for the second time.

“In general, to be in the final again here is probably the most important event in my career”. It means a lot to me. I’m going to try my best. “It was simply incredible”, Wawrinka said. The best player will win again.

“I’m happy with what I did on the court, the way I was fighting, even if I was down”.

“When you play in a semi you have to accept it. And that’s the only way you can win a Grand Slam final”. You need to keep trying to focus on what you do, keep trying.

When Wawrinka broke through on Murray’s next service game, a typical backhand flourish from the Swiss saw him in front and the 32-year-old switched weaponry to break again on Murray’s next service game, sealing the set with a blistering forehand victor.

In the women’s doubles semifinals, A. Barty and C. Dellacqua beat 6th seeds L. Hradecka and K. Siniakova 7-5,4-6,6-3.They will meet the top seeds L. Safarova and B. Mattek-Sands, who got the better of Y. Chan and Martina Hingis 6-4,6-2 in the second semifinal, in the final.

After playing most of his career in his Swiss countryman Federer’s considerable shadow, Wawrinka – at 32, the oldest men’s finalist in Paris since 1973 – has blossomed lately.

His first setback came at 3-4 when Wawrinka executed a second break point when Murray left a forehand approach short and invited a cross court victor past his flailing racket.

Wawrinka finished with 87 winners, to 77 unforced – think about that, 87 winners against a guy who plays defense as good as Murray does!

Wawrinka went for his shots throughout the struggle, compiling more than 70 each of winners and unforced errors.

“It’s true that when he hits hard, he hits really hard”, Nadal said. I did well considering.