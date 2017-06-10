It’s not Comey versus Trump – it’s Putin versus America

Democrats have suggested that this statement, taken in concert with Comey’s precipitous firing, constitutes an obstruction of justice. The last tweet from his account, about a trip to OH, was posted early in the morning on Wednesday, June 7.

On one subject, Comey confirmed that the president is being truthful: Comey did tell him three times that he was not personally under investigation.

Trump confidante and one-time campaign manager Corey Lewandowski criticized fired FBI Director James Comey for releasing information regarding his interactions with the President through a friend, rather than giving it directly to the media.

Sessions indeed recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation weeks later. Instead, Mr Trump let his lawyer do the talking for him.

The Justice Department reiterated on Thursday no such meeting took place.

Comey’s testimony also underscored the continuing threat of foreign meddling in our democracy, an element that too often has faded from view in this white-hot political moment. “I am also deeply concerned about the Attorney General’s role in firing Director Comey in light of his recusal from the Russian Federation investigation”.

Trump’s Twitter account had been quiet throughout Comey’s testimony accusing the administration of spreading “lies”.

In his sole tweet on Comey’s testimony to date, Trump had called Comey a “leaker” for passing memos of one-on-one talks with Trump to a lawyer who then provided them to a reporter, also saying he felt Comey’s words amounted to “total and complete vindication”.

Trump was addressing reporters for the first time since Thursday’s explosive testimony in which Comey branded the president a liar, and said he was sacked over his handling of the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Russian election meddling.

Under questioning, Comey admitted he asked a friend to share one of his memos with a reporter, in the hopes of forcing the appointment of a special counsel to lead the Russian Federation investigation. He also said that he had not requested Mr Comey’s “loyalty”, as claimed by Mr Comey.

“Shortly after being sworn in, Attorney General Sessions began consulting with career Department of Justice ethics officials to determine whether he should recuse himself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States“, the statement said.

Like other Republicans on the panel, Cornyn sought to stick up for Trump, getting Comey, 56, to agree that nothing in his testimony suggested the White House had impeded the investigations by the FBI or special counsel Robert Mueller.

Castro called for the public release of Comey’s personal notes of his conversations with Trump. “That is a very big deal”.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it really important to document”, he said. “Comey: Not for me to say if Trump obstructed”, read one headline. Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser, also will be meeting with the Intelligence Committee later this month, according to aides familiar with the plans not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

The New York Times says it’s “looking into” a February article in which it claimed USA intelligence officials had intercepted multiple communications between Trump campaign aides and senior Russian intelligence officials prior to last year’s election.

He portrayed Trump as a chief executive dismissive of the FBI’s independence and made clear that he interpreted Trump’s request to end an investigation into his former national security adviser as an order coming from the president.