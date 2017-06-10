It was a message to the Russians

The “irony of her bashing our data: *our* models never had” Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania “looking even close to safe … her team thought they knew better”, he said.

Ms. Clinton responded on Twitter saying: “People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe“, playing on a typo made by Mr. Trump in a Twitter post a day earlier that triggered a snowstorm of meme.

Clinton has also placed partial blame on fake news about her being widely spread on Facebook and now ex-FBI director James Comey re-opening his probe into her misuse of government email.

“It was a mistake, I’ve said it was a mistake, and obviously if I could turn the clock back, I wouldn’t have done it in the first place, but the way that it was used was very damaging”.

She continued: “I think it’s fair to ask, how did that actually influence the campaign?”

She suggested that President Trump and his allies were using Twitter and other social media to sidetrack Americans’ attention from the investigations into the influence of Russian Federation during the election campaign or the Republican health care bill.

Trump later deleted the tweet and replace it with a joke.

Now that Clinton has belatedly weighed in, let’s hope the covfefe chapter of the nation’s history can finally end.

“They covered it like it was Pearl Harbor“, she said in reference to The New York Times’ coverage of the unexpected October revelation that Comey had chose to reopen the investigation into her email scandal. I get the nomination.

Over the past few weeks, Hillary Clinton has officially joined the resistance and voiced her opposition to many of Trump’s controversial policies. “It was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong”.

Clinton, 69, said she takes responsibility for “every decision” she made, but added, “That’s not why I lost“.

“I’ve known the Clintons for a long time“, Huckabee said.

As part of their freedom of information lawsuit to obtain Hillary Clinton’s emails, conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch is revealing Clinton went to great lengths to keep herself separated from the Obamas.