Jagga Jasoos song: Ranbir Kapoor’s quirky steps highlight of Galti Se Mistake

On Thursday, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif released a short video to announce release of the song. The song Galti Se Mistake from this film is now heading to be added to his hit song list. The video shows Ranbir as the quirkiest school boy. The anthem of sorts “Galti se mistake“, sees the star basking in his schoolboy demeanour as he gets grooving with quirky moves to the desi track.

Jagga Jasoos is a story about a young detective, who is looking for his missing father or some say his father’s killer and Katrina’s character helps him along the way.

Ranbir Kapoor may not be a fabulous dancer, but for his unique dance steps his songs like “Matargashti, ‘ Badtameez Dil” and “Ghagra” are well famous in Bollywood industry. The song is also special for one more reason as it features film’s director, Anurag Basu, in a cameo.

After releasing the first song Ullu Ka Pattha from Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos, the makers have now released yet another song titled Galti Se Mistake.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics are penned by trhe director himself. It is really hard to take your eyes off Ranbir throughout the song.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos is directed by Anurag Basu and is set to release on 14th July 2017. It’s refreshing music, Outstanding visuals showing fantastic chemistry between the leads is gaining tremendous responses from viewers.