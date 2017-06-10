James, Irving shine as Cavaliers force Game 5 of NBA Finals

The Cavaliers, who a year ago made an unprecedented rally from a 3-1 Finals deficit to beat the Warriors, were physical right from the opening tip in what was easily the most emotionally-charged game of the series.

So, will the Warriors make history, or will the Cavs take one step toward making some history of their own?

Warriors guard Stephen Curry was impressed to see Durant seize the moment and swing momentum in the game and series heavily in Golden State’s favour. But against the Warriors, it has had to exert every bit of energy just to give itself a chance.

He has won a road game in 29 consecutive series, another of his many National Basketball Association postseason records, but the challenge now is far greater than what the Cavs faced previous year.

The Cavaliers had 86 points at halftime and led by 24 during a physical and at times poorly officiated game while handing the Warriors their first loss of the postseason. Their situations are different – James never joined a team as strong as these Warriors – but he said he’s proud of Durant’s success and understands why moving to a team like the Warriors was so attractive. “It’s probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”, James said. “We want to play fast, [but] we don’t want to play in a hurry”, Lue explained.

That said, Pachulia’s disappointment may stem from the possibility this may be his only season with the team as he signed a one-year, $2.9 million deal last summer. They muscled into the paint for tough shots.

However, I think LeBron James is too stubborn to go down without a fight, and he doesn’t want a second NBA Finals sweep added to his legacy. So even when you’re playing well, you got to play like A-plus-plus, because they’re going to make runs and they’re going to make shots and they got guys that’s going to make plays.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with 21 points in the first half, sinking 5-of-7 from 3-point range, while Durant added 16 and Curry 14 off 4-of-6 3-point shooting.

But it seems like an even more improbable task than it did a year ago.

Through three games, the 2017 NBA Finals on ABC is averaging a 12.8 metered market rating, up four percent from a 12.3 in 2016.

In their last 31 games Golden State has 30 wins, and the one loss was a game that the team rested some of its stars. “We didn’t let a call we didn’t like or a turnover or a missed assignment linger over to the next play”.

They spoke openly of their desire to beat Jordan’s 72-win team in 1996, but this time have downplayed the importance of 16-0.

Here are three things we learned from the Cavs’ Game 4 win over the Warriors. “And now that you can look ahead to Friday, all our focus is on that”, Curry said.

“When you have home court ideally you take care of business at home and get a split on the road”.

LeBron James hasn’t slowed the Warriors, and he’s hardly alone.

They very easily could be playing for a third straight championship.