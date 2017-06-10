Janca hits walk-off single, Texas A&M beats Davidson 7

A&M defeated Davidson 7-6 in 15 innings in the first game of a best-of-three super regional at Blue Bell Park, after leading 6-0 after six innings.

Playing in its first-ever super regional, in its first-ever NCAA Tournament, in its 115th year of existence, Davidson participated in yet another first-the longest Game 1 in super-regional history.

Nick Choruby and Hunter Coleman each had two RBIs in helping Texas A&M (40-21) build a 6-0 lead. A&M couldn’t find the plate through the rest of regulation and the Wildcats scored a run in the top of the ninth to tie it up at six-all, before holding on through the bottom of the frame to send the game to extras. A double by second-team All-American Will Robertson tacked on another run, and Brian Fortier added yet another with a sacrifice fly. He was also helped out by Texas A&M P Mitchell Kilkenny, who fanned nine batters as he stood on the mound for over five innings.

Davidson (35-25), the surprise of the NCAA Tournament after advancing as a No. 4 regional seed, was down 6-0 after five innings in College Station, Texas.

Long Beach State scored every run of it’s game with Cal State Fullerton in the first inning, hanging on for a 3-0 lead.

The Aggies had more chances to put away the game in extra innings, both in the twelfth and the fourteenth.

“What a great baseball game, it’s ashamed someone had to lose that one”, Davidson coach Dick Cooke said. We just need to try to get the bats going a little earlier. He finished with 138 pitches and 7.2 innings pitched in what could be his final collegiate outing-an outing that was appropriately gutsy.

The second walk loaded the bases and forced Davison to turn to reliever Westin Whitmire, who ended the inning swiftly with a strikeout to keep the game moving into the 12th.

Pennington led the Aggie hit parade going 4-for-7 with one walk, one run and one RBI. Four other super regionals begin: Sam Houston State (44-21) at Florida State (43-21); Mississippi State (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17); Missouri State (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16); Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17). It was the longest Game 1 in a super regional. Now that Davidson has embarrassed UNC in Chapel Hill, it’s likely that they still have that sort of mentality as they ride into battle for a three-game series on Texas A&M’s campus. Jake Sidwell punched a single to leftfield to start the inning. Whenever an opposing pitcher throws a four-pitch walk, the fans start chanting “Ball Five” – predicting that the pitcher will throw another ball. The chants continued as Barry threw balls six, seven and eight to walk Pennington and loaded the bases.

In the last at bat of the game Connor Wong hit a home run that could have been a walkoff win for the Cougars but it was foul and he ultimately struck out to end Houston’s season.