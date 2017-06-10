Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump

Citing people close to Trump, The Times said the president was incensed by the Justice Department’s handling of his now-blocked travel ban and Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russian Federation investigation – a move that ultimately led to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel in charge of the inquiry.

On Monday morning, Trump took aim at the Justice Department on Twitter for its defense of his controversial travel ban on six Muslim countries, which is now blocked by the courts. According to the New York Times, Trump blamed Sessions for the involvement of Mueller in the Russian investigation.

CNN previously reported exclusively that congressional investigators are examining whether Sessions had an additional private meeting with Russia’s ambassador during the presidential campaign, according to Republican and Democratic Hill sources and intelligence officials briefed on the investigation. Trump made clear to Sessions that while he did not like Sessions’s decision to recuse himself, these people said, he still had faith in his attorney general.

Karl reports that the “frustration runs both ways”, which is what led to Sessions’s offer to resign.

CNN’s Jake Tapper compared that answer to a similar one given about former FBI Director James Comey just hours before he was sacked.

The attorney general’s suggestion that he might consider quitting was reported earlier by ABC News and confirmed by a person familiar who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear when the conversation occurred.

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify Thursday about his private discussions with Trump and the Russian Federation investigation has lapped into the White House, with questions about the President’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

That answer stood in contrast to his response to the same question recently about Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser.

Coats refused to detail his interactions with Trump when he appeared before a Senate Armed Services Committee last month. “The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.”, Trump posted on Twitter on Monday, June 5.