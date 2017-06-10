Jeremy Corbyn has called for Theresa May to resign as Prime Minister for presiding over cuts to the police as Home Secretary.

Theresa May has accused Jeremy Corbyn of “an abdication of leadership” over Brexit as she said the Labour leader was not fit to negotiate a good deal for Britain.

“I’m articulating what is a deep anger amongst those people that have seen 20,000 police officers lose their jobs, seen firefighters lose their jobs, seen ambulance crews unable to cope”. She has failed by cutting police numbers. “If we are to make the most of that opportunity, then we need the right economic policies and it makes me shudder to think that we could be seriously about to elect” a Labour-led government.

“We’ve said we’d put 10,000 back immediately and also increase the number of security officers that are available, because clearly intelligence is a very important part of this”.

“She has made poor choices”.

That is less because voters like or trust the party’s hardline left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, than because they don’t like May or her policies, hard Brexit included. Only 23% think the Tories have had the best campaign.

Mr Corbyn insisted his comments on shoot-to-kill had been taken out of context and he backed the police to take the “necessary action” where lives were at risk.

“The majority of people who responded on Saturday night and are now keeping London safe aren’t counter-terrorism police, they are general police”. I don’t want anybody, nobody wants police going out shooting people. “In the situation that they were faced (with) at the weekend or faced in Westminster, they took the necessary action”.

With one new opinion poll suggesting the Tory lead over Labour is down to just one point, the Foreign Secretary will say the thought of Mr Corbyn as Prime Minister makes him “shudder”.

At an election campaign event in London, Mrs May said: ‘Cressida Dick has said that the Metropolitan Police are well resourced – and they are, she has said they have very powerful counter-terrorism capabilities – and they do’.

“Jeremy Corbyn has boasted that he has opposed those powers and opposed the powers for anti-terror actions throughout his time in Parliament”.

“What I think is important, though, is that women are able to participate fully in society and aren’t treated as second-class citizens and, of course, one of the things that we do see is women who are living here but don’t speak English”.

Labour is returning to another issue on which the Tories have looked vulnerable during the campaign, Mrs May’s social care plans – branded a “dementia tax” by opponents.

With successive governments failing to build enough housing – particularly social housing – the United Kingdom is in the grip of a worsening crisis, with homelessness on the rise, and while most people surveyed by Property Price Advice preferred Labour’s housing proposals, the majority of respondents believe that the Tories will do a better job of managing the housing sector than Labour.