Jeremy Corbyn refuses to disclose on retaliatory nuclear strike

She said: “I don’t understand why everyone in this room seems so keen on killing millions of people”.

“He was saying to the world, advertising that if it came to nuclear blackmail from Iran, North Korea or anywhere else that he would be vulnerable to that blackmail because he’d never press the button”, Mr Johnson said.

He did say their use would be “disastrous for the planet” and he did “not want to be responsible for the destruction of millions of people”.

According to the poll, carried out online between May 31 and June 2 among 2,038 people, the Tories are now up one point on 47 percent and Labour, also up one point, on 35 percent.

“I think we have discussed this at some length”, he complained.”All Theresa May is saying is that she’ll be strong and stable and is the person to lead these negotiations”.

The former Conservative cabinet member, who quit as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions previous year, praised the Prime Minister, saying that by the end of the campaign the public will see her as “strong and tough”.

Mr Corbyn was later asked if his manifesto was “a letter to Santa Claus”. “We have a very big challenge ahead of us and I believe I can play a part in that, as all of my colleagues can”.

She fielded angry questions from nurse Victoria Davey, who said her pay slips had not increased since 2009, and asked: “How can that be fair, in the light of the job that we do?”

One of the biggest issues with the 2017 general election, which has been working favors for the father of three, is the fact that while May has been willingly absent from public debates and suchlike, Jeremy Corbyn has done his best to make sure his public knows his stance on issues regarding Brexit, immigration and employment, as well as the glaring NHS problem in the country.

Waving a hard copy about, the Labour leader said it a “serious and realistic document” that addressed the issues that many people faced.

Against the Bank of England’s trade-weighted basket, which measures sterling’s broader strength, the pound is now back where it was on 9 April, before May called the election.

Mr Corbyn said “Given the chance to present a united front from our worldwide partners [Mrs May] has instead opted for silence and once again subservience to Donald Trump”.

She warned of the risk of voters backing Labour and allowing Mr Corbyn to form a minority government with the support of the SNP.

“What has impressed me – and there is a real similarity between what he has done and what I did – is he has taken on the establishment of the Labour Party, he has gone to the grassroots and he has tried to transform that party … and that is exactly what I am trying to do”, Sanders said.

The PM said she made no excuses for the woman’s treatment and would make mental health a priority.

In her session, May was asked why she was not able to provide details of the maximum amount of money people would have to spend on social care, which was only promised after days of backlash against the policy.

Mrs May insisted that the election should be about choosing the best team for the forthcoming Brexit negotiations, warning that some United Kingdom politicians would be willing to “accept any deal for the sake of getting a deal”, adding: “I think the danger is they’d be accepting the worst possible deal at the highest possible price”.