Jeremy Corbyn’s High-Five Fail Makes For A Cringeworthy Watch

Mr Corbyn has held office in Islington North since 1983, but it appears that his Ukip counterpart, Keith Fraser, didn’t take the defeat too well.

But his joy soon turned to embarrassment when he accidentally hit the shadow foreign secretary in the breast.

But Corbyn then went for the gusto with a high-five that went bust.

But luckily she seemed to not notice the embarrassing moment and continued smiling. Corbyn has just had a mare with that high five. Slapped Emily Thornberry’s boob’.

She pulled out a classic finger point which Corbyn – giddy and exhausted after a tireless campaign – mistook for a low-five.

In a speech after being reelected in Islington North this morning, Mr Corbyn said Mrs May had wanted a mandate but been given a devastating verdict by voters.

The 68-year-old leftie went in for a high-five. There’s a chance Corbyn will be prime minister now, with a lot more public appearances, so he better practice.

He said the United Kingdom could be a “different and fundamentally better place” as he claimed Labour’s campaign had changed politics in the country.

On Friday, Mr McDonnell told Sky News: “We’ve always said, whatever the circumstances, we’re ready to serve the country and we’re ready to form a government”.