John McCain’s Questioning Tops Twitter During Comey Testimony

CORNISH: But leaders of the Senate intelligence committee say they will continue looking into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and any ties between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign.

Rep. Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, which is conducting its own investigation, said Comey’s testimony showed Trump has “no sense of propriety or an understanding of the need for independence of law enforcement within the executive branch”.

Comey said that he declined to do so in large part because of the “duty to correct” that would be created if that situation changed.

“She said yes, don’t call it that, call it a matter. I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”, Comey told Sen.

On Thursday, during Comey’s hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, he was asked by Virginia Senator Mark Warner why in his opening statement, released on Wednesday, that he “felt compelled to document” the one-on-one meeting as soon as it was over. “We simply looked at each other in silence”.

Ousted FBI Director James Comey provided a lot of answers during his public testimony before a Senate committee Thursday, but he left one substantial question unanswered: How did the FBI know Attorney General Jeff Sessions was going to step aside from the investigation into the Trump campaign’s Russian Federation ties? Senators met in a portion of the U.S. Capitol configured as a “secure compartmented information facility”, built to resist eavesdropping.

Mr Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday about events leading up to his sacking.

Comey was such a straight arrow that when Trump yukked it up with those two Russian diplomats in the Oval Office, the day after sacking his Federal Bureau of Investigation director, he couldn’t resist sliming the former prosecutor and career public servant by calling Comey a “nut job”.

“Yes”, Comey said. “Because I’ve seen the president say so”.

Trump’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, told reporters the president never discussed “loyalty” with Comey, “in any form or substance”, and never “directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone”.

Hamilton, who represented IN in the U.S. House as a Democrat, said it makes sense that Republicans will emphasize the words “I hope“. He is a good guy. “I hope you can let this go“. “This is what he wanted to me to do”.

Comey said Trump did not attempt to get him to drop the overall Russian Federation investigation, just the part of if that related to Flynn, who the president fired in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the extent of his conversations past year with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

TRUMP: “The FBI HAS been in turmoil”. He stumbled in handling the Hillary Clinton debacle and he stayed in the spotlight with Trump for too long. “He agreed, but then re-emphasized the problem this was causing him”.

“Absolutely, the president has confidence in all of his cabinet and if he didn’t, they wouldn’t be here”, Sanders said on Thursday.

Comey said he couldn’t come up with an instance in which someone was convicted of obstruction of justice over the use of word “hope” in similar circumstances.

Asked whether that February Oval Office discussion amounted to obstruction of justice, Comey said he expected that to be a matter for Mueller, the former FBI director who has taken over the Justice Department’s investigation.

The root problem with anonymity is that readers had to trust the Times that its February 14 sources knew what they were talking about. “It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won”.