Democrat Jon Ossoff has declined to take a series of Sixth District debates with Republican Karen Handel to the national stage, sending word that he will not participate in a June 13 Atlanta Press Club event that CNN had proposed to broadcast.

“I do not support a livable wage”, Handel told Georgia voters.

The election is another test for how President Donald Trump and the Republican-run Congress are playing with voters outside Washington.

Afterward, both campaigns claimed victory.

The Democratic contender for Georgia’s open congressional seat, Jon Ossoff, accused his Republican opponent of spearheading a controversial decision to cut off funding for breast cancer screenings.

Almost $30 million has been raised by the candidates and outside groups in a race that now comes down to two finalists: 30-year-old Democrat Jon Ossof and Republican Karen Handel, 55.

Representative and civil rights leader John Lewis compared Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff to former president John F. Kennedy Monday.

For his part, Ossoff sidesteps the electoral math and its implications beyond Georgia. Handel didn’t do herself any favors when a question about the minimum wage came along, flubbing what should have been a straight forward answer regarding the Democrat’s call for a “living wage” by saying she didn’t support a “livable wage”.

“If we can win over 50 percent in this district, we know we can do that statewide and around the country”, says Georgia Democratic Chairman DuBose Porter.

She said Tuesday that she was one of many figures who considered the controversial policy, and she scolded Ossoff for “misrepresentations” about her support for women’s health.

Election analysts say Ossoff winning would portend well for Democrats in 2018, when they will try to win back control of the House.

Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates.

There are a few other factors beside national trends and Trump’s travails working in the Democrats’ favor in the Georgia-6th District race.

Mr. Trump’s name, however, was rarely mentioned, and most notably came up when Ms. Handel was asked where she might disagree with the commander in chief.

The two were pressed on where they would break from their parties’ most recent presidents.

The two candidates meet in a June 20 special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. Instead, he cast himself as an economics-driven voice who would work across the aisle. He’s touted an endorsement from the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys and launched Latinos for Ossoff.

Sacha Haworth, Ossoff’s communications director, told TPM that the campaign has not changed its approach to Trump (Handel’s campaign did not respond to TPM’s interview requests for this story).

Clinton’s loss may serve as a cautionary tale for Ossoff. It’s also getting a lot of national exposure.

Ossoff hit back, repeatedly attacking her history in politics.

She pauses and adds, “Hopefully”.