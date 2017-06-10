Jordan Expels Qatari Ambassador, Trump Praises Cutting Ties

He said that it was important to preserve stability in the Gulf region but that Paris would be uncompromising in fighting terrorism. Qatar hosts one of the largest USA military bases in the region.

However, we, the Persian Gulf states, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Arab countries, such as Egypt, have a clear position and clear requirements.

The official statement reads as follows: “The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has taken the decision to close all offices of Qatar Airways in the United Arab Emirates with immediate effect”.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states accuse Doha of supporting extremist groups, but Tillerson suggested that all sides needed to do more.

Qatar has strongly denied funding extremist groups but remains a key financial patron of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and has been the home of exiled Hamas official Khaled Mashaal since 2012.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel called for diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis.

“I want to clearly say that we disapprove of the sanctions on Qatar”, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a fast-breaking iftar dinner in Ankara.

“There can not ever be a military solution to this problem”. It’s unclear whether the Qatari leader would accept, especially as one outspoken Emirati ruling family member, the writer and political analyst Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, has raised the prospect of Qatar’s leadership changing.

“The Qataris should not count on that base as being a guarantee of sort of American protection when it comes to conflict with Saudi Arabia”, Al Qassemi said.

On Tuesday, Jordan announced that it would downgrade its own diplomatic ties to Qatar and work to revoke licenses for the Doha-based multinational broadcaster Al-Jazeera.

But as the crisis deepened, the Arab states blamed not only the monarchy but its media outlets as well.

In an apparent escalation of the crisis, staff at Al Jazeera, Qatar’s influential satellite television news channel which often infuriates the rulers of the Arab world, said its computer systems had come under cyber attack. Only an hour later, Tillerson sat in the front row in the Rose Garden as Trump enthusiastically embraced the move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others to punish Qatar. “We are a country that is friends with these states and with which our cooperation is historic and deep, so we call on all parties to reconnect and to achieve that the questions have to be answered”. Several countries followed suit.

It’s not clear whether the United States has tracked the hackers in the Qatar incident to Russian criminal organizations or to the Russian security services blamed for the USA election hacks.

As the shockwaves of the Qatar diplomatic crisis that has engulfed the region continue to spread, the question is now about how Doha should respond.

Granted, a lot of the region at this time, including Qatar, was still under British protection and influence, much to the frustration of a swath of the country’s residents, so, of course, not all was well in the region.