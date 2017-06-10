Judge won’t dismiss Michelle Carter case; defense begins calling witnesses

Carter, now 20, was 17 when the 18-year-old Roy died.

The prosecution argued during two and a half days of testimony that Carter is responsible for Roy’s death because she allegedly convinced him to kill himself, and even told him to get back in his truck after he started to feel the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning and exited the vehicle. But Carter maintains her innocence.

Roy googled “suicide by cop”, visited a website that explained “Easy, quick and painless ways to commit suicide”, and researched which medications would kill him in his sleep, Verronneau said in Taunton juvenile court.

Cataldo submitted the motion for a verdict of not guilty after the prosecution rested its case, arguing that the Commonwealth had not met its burden of proof for the accusation that Carter caused her boyfriend’s death.

In early July, suicide again came up as well as Carter’s doubt about whether he would do it, according to text messages extracted from Roy’s phone by Bates.

Roy’s body was found July 13, 2014, in a Kmart parking lot in Fairhaven, almost 40 miles from his home.

The attorney asked Bristol Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz to dismiss the case, citing a lack of “causation”, but the judge disagreed.

After Cataldo appealed to try and throw out the involuntary manslaughter charge, it was upheld by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, which ruled in part: “It was apparent that the defendant understood the repercussions of her role in the victim’s death”.

On Thursday, prosecutors introduced the text messages they say support the criminal charge. The two teens mostly communicated via text and phone; the two rarely saw each other in person even though they lived within 35 miles of each other, The Associated Press reported.

“You just need to do it, Conrad”, she wrote.

“Hang yourself. Jump off a building”.

After Roy’s death, Boardman said she received a text message from Carter saying that investigators were going through her cell records.

“Conrad Roy was on this path to take his own life for years”, he said.

“This is a suicide case”, he said, “not a homicide”.

Carter then called Roy 10 times, from 8:02 p.m.to 8:36 p.m., according to Morrissette. “I stayed on the phone for like 20! mins and that’s all I heard”. “I heard him dying”.

In one text, Mosolgo told the court, Carter asked her to stop complimenting her as “pretty” and “wonderful” because she wasn’t invited to parties. “I’m done. His family will hate me and I could go to jail”. Roy: I still haven’t left yet, ha ha Carter: Why?

His death was deemed a suicide, but prosecutors say Ms Carter was to blame.

It was Carter who urged him to get help, Cataldo said. He says Roy’s decision to kill himself was Roy’s alone.

Carter waived her jury trial, leaving her fate in the hands of the judge.

