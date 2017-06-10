Julian Edelman signs extension with New England Patriots

Here is a sampling of receivers who averaged more money than him with their contracts previous year: Allen Hurns, Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson, Torrey Smith, Victor Cruz, Mike Wallace and Jermaine Kearse. In the playoffs, Edelman caught 21 passes for 342 yards and one touchdown. He caught 92 passes for 972 yards in 2014 and had 105 receptions for 1,056 yards in 2013.

Edelman was Tom Brady‘s go to receiver last season, and played a intricate role in the Patriots come from behind win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news. In additon, 21 National Football League receivers have AAV’s of more than $7.5 million.

The move is a familiar one for New England.

Edelman, 31, was entering the final year of his contract in 2017. The contract extension likely will be signed in the next day or two, according to the report. During the 2016 season he contributed three touchdowns, bringing his career total to 24.

The biggest thing for Edelman and the new deal is the $9 million guaranteed.

Edelman was set to earn $3 million this season with his cap hit being $5.75 million. The Patriots are looking to get that situation all taken care of before Edelman can even sniff free agency.