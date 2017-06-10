Julie Bishop Confirms Two Australians Killed In London Terror Attack

“Sara Zelenak is confirmed dead they found her body and has DNA tests confirmed thank you for all the overwhelming love and support from everyone”.

Online tributes began pouring in from friends of Ms Zelenak as the news filtered through.

He was drinking at the Boro Bistro near Borough Market when the area came under attack.

“At risk of sounding cliche, life is short and we should all use the time we have wisely”.

Ms Fletcher said they had made a decision to re-open the page due to overwhelming response and based on the confirmation of the devastating loss of Julie and Mark Wallace’s daughter.

The Metropolitan Police says the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge.

South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, was confirmed to have died on Tuesday.

Ms Boden was killed after running to help others hurt in the attack.

“We would like to thank our friends and family who are helping us through this hard time”, the statement said.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said Wednesday during an interview with Spanish public radio that he found it unusual that the identification was taking so long.

“We are heartbroken by these bad crimes and this awful loss”.

“You know, this is heart-rending”, he said. “British authorities – the coroner – have not yet formally advised of the deaths of either of those young women and their families are either in the United Kingdom now or on their way there”.

Authorities believed all Australians caught up in the attack had now been accounted for, he said.

“This is not a course we will follow despite our loss”.

The mother of Sara Zelenak has confirmed her daughter’s death in Sunday’s terrorist attack in London.

“She’s one of those girls that doesn’t drink, doesn’t do drugs, doesn’t do anything wrong”, Tara added.

She told reporters on Wednesday that he had changed in the a year ago.

Mr Pigeard was said to be from Caen, in Normandy, but had been living in London for more than two years.

“As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life”, they said.

Ignacio Echeverria was last seen lying on the ground near London Bridge after he confronted the assailants with a skateboard.

Sara, from Brisbane, Australia, almost attended the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that was targeted by suicide bomber Salman Abedi last month.

“She was going to go to the [Ariana Grande] concert”.

She said how excited Sara had been about coming to the UK.

“She said, ‘Oh mum!” Hearing his painful sobs on the phone while he’s alone trying to deal with this tears me apart.

“I am ripped apart knowing she died, it’s destroying me”.

“I have to go and do something, I have to go over there”, Ms Wallace told a Brisbane radio station. Ms Zelenak was due to go on a Contiki trip around Europe before returning home in August.

Kirsty Boden (right). The South Australian woman feared to be dead after the London attacks.

Two more Australians are recovering from injuries sustained in the horror incident.