EU leaders will discuss broad European defence plans, first put forward by France and Germany following Britain’s EU referendum a year ago, at a summit on June 22-23 in Brussels.

“The decision has not been made, but I say that I am for it”, he said.

Mr Juncker said: “No-NATO is not an option for the EU”.

Many defense projects are done on national level with no coordination, he added.

European Union member states are spending an average of 1.3% of GDP on defence, much less than the United States, Russia and China, Mr Juncker said.

Under the program launched in 2015 to relocate 160,000 refugees in total, the Czech Republic was meant to take in 2,691 people; it accepted 12 past year and none since, which, Juncker said, “saddens me”. As a result, “there are some 170 different weapon systems in the European Union, compared to 30 in the United States”.

“NATO has been and will remain a cornerstone of European security”, he said.

Although the European Union has more than a dozen military missions overseas, the world’s biggest trading bloc has never been able to match its economic might with broad defensive power, preferring to rely on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. “We have to stick together”, Mr Juncker added. “If we’re heading toward European security and defence, it is not because United Kingdom is leaving the European Union … or because of shifts across the Atlantic”.

“Our deference to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation can no longer be used as a convenient alibi to argue against greater European efforts”.

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for a conference on European security held in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, June 9, 2017.