Prosecutors on Friday are expected to continue focusing on Cosby’s testimony, giving jurors a look at his view of women, sex and the night in January 2004 that Andrea Constand says he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Schaffer spent about two-and-a-half hours on the stand. Defense Attorney Brian McMonagle, who spent much of his opening argument Monday emphasizing Castor’s decision not to prosecute in 2005, cross-examined him, highlighting the different dates Constand initially gave to investigators about when the alleged assault occurred. “Touching and kissing with clothes on”, Cosby said, according to Cheltenham Township Sgt. Richard Schaffer. He called what they did “petting” or “necking”.

With her chilling testimony now complete, a supporting witness read aloud a deposition Cosby gave to police in 2005 regarding the alleged sexual assault in question.

Temple didn’t respond to a request for comment. Sitting right below one of the projection screens was the entertainer himself.

Cosby’s lawyers have emphasized discrepancies in both women’s accounts. First, he had to gain their trust, which he did with Constand.

She denied they had a romantic relationship and said she had rebuffed his previous sexual advances. Schaffer had asked Cosby of the sexual contact at his home for which he’s facing three felony charges. The records show numerous calls to Cosby.

Cosby’s account in many ways overlapped with Constand’s testimony this week.

In Cosby’s deposition from the civil case, he said he and Constand had a consensual sexual encounter prior to the night she says he assaulted her. “We were able to talk about exercises and things like that”. Schaffer said many of Constand’s calls to Cosby were preceded by a call to Constand’s voicemail, indicating she was returning calls from him. “If she wanted to do that, then I would be willing to. pay for the schooling”.

Asked whether he and Constand had sexual intercourse, Cosby said: “I didn’t feel like it”. Cosby then groped her breasts and placed her hand on his penis, she testified.

However, he said, he chose to first develop a friendship with her that later developed into a mentor-protégé relationship, with Constand visiting his home, at his request, to chat about Temple and a possible career in sports broadcasting.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of aggravated sexual assault. These are sexual encounters that Contand has said, repeatedly, never happened. During that interview, Cosby explained that he uses Benadryl as a sleep aid, and said the medication is sufficiently potent that he becomes drowsy and drifts off immediately after taking them. When Constand was on the stand, she testified that Cosby had given her three blue pills, but would not tell her what they were, only that they “would take the edge off”.

Cosby across his statements maintained that Constand consented to sexual contact and that he gave her Benadryl after she told him she was tense and having trouble sleeping. He said he broke them into pieces “because they’re long”.

“Don’t worry, Mom, there was no penile penetration, only digital penetration”, Constand quoted Cosby as saying. “It comes across very clearly that she is telling the truth”. But when the officer got to a portion of the transcript in which he described Constand allegedly stroking his penis, Cosby nodded several times. He also said that when he put his hand inside her trousers, she pushed it further down, eventually having what he thought was an orgasm.