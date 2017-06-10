Kabul mourns loved ones lost to latest bombing

A water tanker laden with explosives blew up Wednesday on the edge of central Kabul’s heavily fortified diplomatic and government zone, killing at least 90 people and injuring as many as 350 in one of the deadliest attacks of the 16-year war.

Afghan civilians and some foreign nationals who worked at nearby embassies were most of the casualties from the bombing, which took place during morning rush hour.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said 11 U.S. citizens working as contractors in Afghanistan were injured.

France, India, Turkey, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Bulgaria also reported damage to their missions, including shattered windows, as the blast drew an avalanche of worldwide condemnation.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that along with the Afghan guard who was killed, a German diplomat was lightly wounded while an Afghan staffer sustained severe injuries.

A CNN correspondent in Kabul said people were angry that so much money was spent by so many countries to safeguard Afghanistan’s security and the attack still could not be prevented.

The blast site is one of the most secure areas in the country – Western embassies and the presidential palace are located there.

“It was a auto bomb near the German embassy, but there are several other important compounds and offices near there too”.

There has been no claim of responsibility in Wednesday’s attack, but it highlights the deteriorating security situation across Afghanistan.

The Taliban – now in the midst of their annual “spring offensive” – denied they were involved, while strongly condemning the blast.

France also reported damage to its own embassy and the German one.

Wednesday’s blast was the latest in a string of attacks in Kabul.

The BBC said an Afghan driver was killed and four of its journalists were injured.

Afghanistan has blamed the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI for being involved in the blast in Kabul that claimed the lives of 90 people and injured hundreds of others.

This was the worst terror attack in Kabul after March 2017 when 30 people were killed after terrorists dressed as doctors stormed Sardar Daud Khan Military Hospital. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told NPR that “his outfit has nothing to do with this blast and that they have not carried out the attack”, Abdul Sattar reports for NPR. He also said that several Germans had been wounded.

A vehicle is lifted from the wreckage of a suicide attack, in front of German Embassy after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

For 16 years, USA troops and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies have been fighting alongside Afghan forces to crush the Taliban and more recently ISIS in Afghanistan.

United States troops in Afghanistan number about 8,400 today, and there are another 5,000 from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies.