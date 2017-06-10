Kansas governor denounces legislature’s action to raise taxes

Kansas’s legislature is overwhelmingly Republican, but moderate GOP lawmakers joined with Democrats, overriding Brownback’s veto of a bill they’d already passed once that would raise taxes again by $1.2 billion over two years.

That is no coincidence, since Brownback is well connected to the Republican policymaking establishment in Washington. That discrepancy suggests that tens of thousands of workers claimed that their incomes were from businesses they owned rather than from salaries.

That represents an in increase in taxes from the previous plan that had two tiers, with single people making under $15,000 paying 2.7 percent of their income in taxes and those making more paying 4.6 percent. “These were important to providing a structural fix”, Ward said.

The governor refused to take questions after making his statement.

Sam Brownback signed a bill Wednesday morning requiring abortion providers to give patients information listing their credentials, any disciplinary actions meted out against them and whether they have malpractice insurance. “It’s about Kansas. It’s about the future of this state”.

“I don’t know anybody in the country that has that kind of privilege that I have of being able to do that”, he said.

“Congratulations to Kansas for voting to roll back outrageous tax cuts for the wealthy that devastated the state”.

“I voted “yes” on that override not because I was convinced of the merits of that bill”. After a few failed attempts, lawmakers had the two-thirds majority of votes to override Brownback’s veto.

“This wasn’t an easy vote”, said Rep. Troy Waymaster, a Bunker Hill Republican and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

At 109 days on Tuesday and counting, this year’s legislative session is now just five days from the longest, in 2015. “I was not”, Finch said.

The Kansas Legislature has passed the 100-day mark and doesn’t seem very close to satisfying the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling on school finance and passing a budget. Brownback’s administration has said that lawmakers need to pass a budget by June 17 for most state employees to continue getting paid after the new fiscal year begins in July. That led to separate votes approving a new school funding formula, which is on the governor’s desk, and the tax legislation he tried to derail. Monthly tax receipt reports became a drumbeat bearing the same bad news: revenues were lower than expected, meaning budget shortfalls would be greater than expected.

“Most budget people would have been able to look at the numbers and say, ‘This isn’t going to work, ‘” Kraus, a Kansas City-area Republican, said of the Kansas experiment. “It is pretty tenuous, but I think there has been this realization that is the only way we can move Kansas forward”. It gets rid of the so-called “glide path to zero” strategy that would phase out state income taxes over time.

“Historically”, he said, “any time you vote for a huge tax increase there is going to be voters that are concerned”. But for many in the state, the policy has been a nightmare.

Brownback called the bill the largest tax hike in Kansas history. “I’m much less confident that D.C. conservatives will learn from Kansas conservatives”, said Jared Bernstein, who was an economic adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden. “They’re vowing to run aggressive campaigns next year against the folks Save Kansas championed so they can bring more legislators to Topeka who don’t believe in investments in education, public safety, infrastructure, and health care”.