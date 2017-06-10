KD and LeBron recorded unreleased hip-hop song in 2011

LeBron James and Kevin Durant may be rivals at the moment but in 2011, the two National Basketball Association stars recorded a hip-hop track together, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

LeBron James had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in Game 2, so we doubt that he’s thinking much about a rap track from six years ago at this point, with the Cavaliers down in an 0-2 NBA Finals hole.

Haynes adds that there isn’t much known information on the song, such as the title, the theme, or where it was recorded.

Assuming it is Durant, he can be heard taking a swipe at a certain hot-take purveyor, formerly of ESPN and now with Fox Sports 1.

Durant has certainly clear made his disdain for Bayless, including in 2012, after the pundit had taken him to task on Twitter for training with James and “letting him OWN you”. James told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols it had “nothing to do with wins/losses”.

The track was reportedly even considered for Durant’s movie Thunderstruck.

LeBron: “It ain’t easy, on the path I’m on/But put the world on my back ’cause I’m that strong/Long journey I been on from the very start/No way I die off, with this iron heart”. However, until we get the track in its entirety, no one should be satisfied. Durant, who produces beats in his spare time, is believed to have provided the instrumentals.

League sources informed ESPN that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors superstars collaborated on the track during the lockout in 2011 while Durant, then a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, was visiting James, who had joined the Miami Heat, for workouts in Akron, Ohio. “I suggested submitting it to Warner Brothers for the movie soundtrack, but KD wanted to keep it private”.

The video provides fans a little something to enjoy during their long wait between games of the NBA Finals, as Game 3 of the series won’t happen until Wednesday in Cleveland.