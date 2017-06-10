Kellyanne Conway’s husband says Trump tweets hurting legal case

In a series of Monday morning tweets, Trump says the Justice Department “should have stayed” with his first executive order aimed at temporarily halting entry to the USA from a half-dozen Muslim majority countries.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” the President tweeted. Critics say it is discriminatory. Federal courts have stopped it from being enforced.

Early in the administration, White House press secretary Sean Spicer outright scolded reporters for labeling Trump’s plan a travel ban.

Trump’s latest tweets – which were later set to dramatic music and posted in a video on his Facebook page – will provide those challenging the ban more examples of post-election remarks and a stronger case that Trump’s revised travel ban had the same goal as the original version. To overcome the legal hurdles, he replaced it with a new order in March.

Many Democratic state officials have opposed the ban in lower courts.The high court is due to review legal papers filed by the ban’s challengers, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, before acting.

Foster said the Justice Department can still make “artful” arguments that the Supreme Court should focus on the executive branch’s authority to do what the order actually sets out to accomplish without attempting to justify the president’s tweets.

“His tweets invite the question: if the second ban is ‘politically correct, ‘ what is un-P.C. about the original?” He assailed the Justice Department for a revised version of the measure that he called “watered down” and “politically correct”.

The president’s tweets could significantly damage his administration’s effort to restore the ban, which has been put on hold by two federal courts.

At the heart of the legal wrangling is whether Trump’s proposed ban violates the Constitution by discriminating on the basis of religion.

Zapotosky argues that Trump’s new endorsement of the first version of the “travel ban” also helps build a case that it was motivated by religious bias – but again, he fails to explain how.

The revised version seeks to ban people from Iran, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Syria for 90 days; it deletes Iraq from the original list.

“It’s kinda odd to have the defendant in Hawaii v Trump acting as our co-counsel”. He also wrote that he was “waiting now for the inevitable cover-my-tweet posts from him that the Solicitor General will no doubt insist upon”.

Last week, the administration rolled out new policies on visa applications for some people who are deemed subject to greater scrutiny. In an interview, Jadwat said the president’s tweets “seem to undermine the picture the government’s been trying to paint”.

Trump needs five votes from the nine-judge Supreme Court in his favor to put the ban into effect. They have also sought to portray the president’s words as campaign trail rhetoric, and noted that numerous remarks in question – though not all – came before Trump was elected.

If anything, Supreme Court may be more likely to hear the case in light of the tweets, to determine once and for all how far the president’s power goes, said Peter S. Margulies, a law professor at Roger Williams.

