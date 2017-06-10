Kerala hotels with 3 stars or above can now sell liquor

It had also told the government to permit the relocation of beer and wine parlours and other liquor outlets in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict on such outlets on National Highways. Sources said now hundreds of bars that closed down will be entitled to apply for new licences. The closure of bars has not brought down liquor consumption.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the government’s liquor policy at a press briefing on Thursday. As part of that policy, the government said only five-star hotels will be granted liquor licenses.

There are hints that all legal three star-four star bars in Kerala will be opened. However, a lot of them had to be shut down since April this year following the Supreme Court verdict.

During the one-day session, called exclusively to discuss the cattle ban notification, members of ruling CPI (M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF opposition held that it was not only an "intrusion" into state's rights, but also an "infringement" on the rights of people on the choice of their food habits.

“Preservation and protection of the livestock belongs to the State list in the Seventh schedule of the Constitution”.

Several bars, which were closed down following the previous UDF government’s tenure, are now set to be reopened.

However, it’s not all peaches and flowers as the State government has also raised the drinking age from 21 to 23 (everyone who just turned 21 in Kerala you can start crying now). Beer and Wine licence will be allotted to eligible hotels. Besides, liquor would be available at domestic launches of airports in Kerala. The extension of bar time will make Kerala a liquor state. Of 306 retail liquor outlets, 96 could not be relocated.

He again reiterated the charge that the liquor policy exposed the tacit arrangement the LDF had struck with the liquor lobby in the run up to the elections. I don’t want to say now how much money the government has pocketed from bar/hotel owners, ” said Chennithala.

The new liquor policy has not made any change in the quota of liquor an individual can buy from liquor shops.