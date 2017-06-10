Kerr cracks that old-timers would kill Warriors

“They’re all right. They would all kill us. Around 2012, that’s when coaches stopped thinking they could go at me and get a basket or get me in foul trouble”, Durant said. The guys in the ’50s would’ve destroyed everybody. It’s weird how human evolution sort of goes in reverse in sports. Players get weaker, smaller, less skilled.

Magic Johnson said that, Julius Erving said that, Rasheed Wallace said that, (insert other delusional National Basketball Association legend here) said that.

Jackson coached the Warriors for three seasons from 2011-14 and led the team into the postseason in each of his last two seasons.

“It’s kind of just comedy to me”, Curry said Friday. They connected on 983 treys this season, dwarfing the totals of the ’83 Sixers (25), the ’87 Lakers (164) and the ’04 Pistons (333).

Steph Curry (l.) and Kevin Durant are a ideal 15-0 in these playoffs.

And Kerr had a flawless (and sarcastic) response for those who doubt his Warriors team’s talent. Teams from the 1980s were probably even better than any of those chumps, while we’re at it, with their sneakers that pump up.

“First off, the game is completely different than it was back then”, the Warriors forward said. That wasn’t the case back then.

“The hypothetical game is never one I’ve played and I don’t want to be in that situation where you have to argue that”, Curry said. “And, you know, respect that”.

But that’s not what they’re saying.