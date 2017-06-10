Keshia Knight Pulliam Escorts Bill Cosby To His Sexual Assault Trial

Cosby, 79, is on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand, now 44, at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004.

THE DEFENSE RESPONDS: Cosby’s lawyer pressed Constand on the nature of the relationship, suggesting she’d enjoyed a romantic dinner with him and he’d signaled his interest by touching her thigh and trying to unbutton her trousers.

A prosecutor and police sergeant are reading a transcript of the January 2005 interview into the court record during testimony Thursday.

Steele and co-prosecutors M. Stewart Ryan and Kristen Feden also revealed what Cosby told detectives during an interview on January 26, 2005.

“Andrea said she wanted a tight butt”, Cosby said. “This is where the truth happens”, she told NBC News.

“You’re darn right”, Cosby responded.

The suit ultimately settled for an undisclosed amount in July 2006. Detailed reports about the full deposition were later published in the media, first by The New York Times, and shortly thereafter by The Washington Post.

Schaffer also said that Cosby told police the pills he had given Constand were Benadryl. “Mr. Cosby had already made clear that he had affection for you”, Agrusa said.

He also boasts of his ability to gauge a woman’s reactions to sexual advances. Both said he offered her pills, though he said they were tabs of Benadryl.

Bill Cosby, at one point one of the most powerful entertainers in the United States, said that there was an area “somewhere between permission and rejection” with women in a long, lurid deposition given more than a decade ago, according to pieces of that deposition read into the record in court today.

A veteran detective claimed that a former district attorney tried to torpedo sex charges against famed funnyman Bill Cosby.

“The mother is the dominant factor in our conversations”, Cosby told police.

The key prosecution witness in the ongoing sexual-assault case against Bill Cosby, alleged victim Andrea Constand, testified for seven hours over the last two days (June 6-7). Cosby, who was interviewed in NY with two attorneys by his side, told police how he’d met Constand at Temple University, where he was on the Board of Trustees and she worked as an operations director for the women’s basketball team.

However, he said, he chose to first develop a friendship with her that later developed into a mentor-protégé relationship, with Constand visiting his home, at his request, to chat about Temple and a possible career in sports broadcasting.

Ultimately, the investigation foundered.

Cosby was charged in 2015 with felony aggravated indecent assault shortly before the statute of limitations on Constand’s claim expired. Cosby was arrested after it became public in 2015.

Schaffer, one of the officers who conducted the 2005 police interview shown to jurors, is the ninth witness prosecutors have called in four days of often riveting and emotional testimony. Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle, clearly wanting to move past Cosby’s talk about giving drugs to women, asked no questions about it on cross-examination. He offered a weird version of what happened the night Constand says he drugged and sexually assaulted her-saying that he gave Constand one and a half Benadryls (the well-known side effects of which include sleepiness) and claiming that after taking them, she suddenly wanted to have sex with him. That contradicts sharply with Constand’s account.

Defense lawyers have also pointed to dozens of calls she made to Cosby in the weeks after the incident and suggested her previous encounters with him, including a private dinner by the fire at his home, were romantic. Schaffer had asked. “No”, Cosby said. After months of unsuccessfully trying to get the case dismissed, he has since pleaded not guilty.

At the end of the interview, Schaffer said, Cosby summoned his driver to bring up a bag. The case was closed abruptly in 2005 when then District Attorney Bruce Castor determined there was insufficient evidence to charge Cosby, according to Schaffer’s testimony.