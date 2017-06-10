Khloe Kardashian’s extreme diet revealed, even celery counts as a meal

There’s no doubt Khloé Kardashian’s “revenge body” is a result of hard work in the gym, but she also shows serious dedication in the kitchen as well.

At breakfast, Khloe consumes an energy shake containing a scoop of protein powder, one tablespoon of almond butter and a fruit, mixed with water and ice.

Meal two: A piece of fruit of her choosing.

“4oz chicken breast with vegetables and salad that is high in iron (something like beetroot and spinach) [for meal three] and vegetables, so maybe one cup of celery or one cup of tomatoes with 12 almonds [for meal four]”.

Meal six: For dinner, Khloé eats a fatty fish – salmon, sea bass, black cod or arctic char – served with eight ounces of vegetables and salad.

The expert claimed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star eats plenty of vegetables, dividing her diet into seven meals per day!

