Knifeman holding hostages at job centre in northeast England

Armed cops swarmed around Byker area of the city this morning after the man raced into the building at around 8am. There were no report of injuries according to police. It is believed that several members of staff are being held hostage.

Police have since said that they do not believe the incident to have been terror-related.

The man is thought to have been known to the Job Centre, and officers are now treating it as an isolated incident.

Simon Meechan, a reporter for local paper Newcastle Chronicle, has been tweeting from the scene.

Bomb squad officers were also at the site in a precautionary move amid reports he could have had an explosive device.

Speaking afterwards Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best paid tribute to the officers who responded to the incident. “They didn’t give us any other detail”.

Police want to thank the public for their patience following an incident in Byker.

Nobody was injured, the force said, and it was in contact with the man involved. Those evacuated have also been allowed back in their respective buildings.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 176 of 09/06/17”.