Kohli sole Indian in Forbes list of highest paid athletes

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was the highest-paid player on the list, having earned a total of $93 million between his soccer salary ($58 million) and endorsement income ($35 million).

Forbes released its list of the “World’s 100 Highest-Paid Athletes” for 2017 and a San Antonio Spurs player made the cut.

American tennis star and 23-time Grand Slam victor, Serena Williams, is the only woman on the list with an estimated income of $27 million.

Last year Kohli made almost $1 million in salary and match fees from his national team play, an another $2.3 million from the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Forbes noted that he gets more from sponsorships.

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, who is down 2-0 in his quest to repeat in the NBA Finals, jumped Barcelona star Lionel Messi for second on this year’s list with earnings of $86.2 million.

Golf legend Tiger Woods, who was arrested recently after police found him asleep at the steering wheel of his vehicle as a result of his medication, comes in at the 17th spot.

The list also includes tennis greats Novak Djokovic (16) and Rafael Nadal (33), basketball player Anthony Davis (44) and soccer star Wayne Rooney (70). But the threshold to make the list rose Dollars 600,000 to USD 21.4 million.

