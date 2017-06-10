Kuwait’s emir meets Qatari leader amid diplomatic rift

Three days after the UAE, Saudi Arabia and several other Arab nations in the Middle East and North Africa have cut diplomatic ties with Doha, Al-Jaber made it in the interview clear that from the UAE’s perspective, the ball is now in the field of the Qatari government.

In its latest Country Reports on Terrorism, the US State Department said Qatar in 2015 froze assets and imposed travel bans on Ka’bi and Kawari, both of whom are Qatari citizens. The order to refrain from increasing exposure to Qatar is being applied to include treasury investments, loans, letters of credit and trade-finance facilities, the people said.

The west African nation of Mauritania said shortly thereafter that it was also following suit, claiming that Qatar’s tolerance towards extremism had “resulted in heavy losses to human life in these Arab countries, in Europe and throughout the world”.

Qatar’s foreign minister rejected what he described as “interference” in his country’s foreign policy, ruling out a military solution to the crisis.

Others fear going back home, anxious that they will come under heightened scrutiny by security services who suspect they are linked to the Brotherhood, which Egypt now outlaws as a terror organization. Its Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held talks with Saudi King Salman on Tuesday but there were no immediate signs of progress.

And the emir of Kuwait has met with two top United Arab Emirates officials to attempt to mediate the situation, the wire service says.

S&P Global Ratings further said that Doha should have to tap its central bank reserves and sovereign wealth funds to balance a major funds outflow, and considers worldwide financing of the country to be at elevated risk.

They accused the tiny Gulf state of harboring extremist groups and suggested Qatari support for the agenda of Saudi Arabia’s regional archrival Iran.

Yet Trump’s tweet drew concern among American defense officials because Qatar is home to the forward headquarters of the US Central Command, a major Mideast intelligence hub for the US and the site from where it carries out attacks against Islamic State.

Saudi Arabia’s al Watan newspaper published what it said was a list of eight “extremist organisations” seen as working to destabilise the region from Qatar.

But with ties Qatar and its neighbours severed, Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said the continental body was assessing events.