Kuwait’s Emir Meets With Qatari Leader Amid Diplomatic Rift

An outspoken Emirati ruling family member on Wednesday raised the prospect of Qatar’s leadership changing amid a growing diplomatic crisis between it and other Arab nations attempting to isolate the energy-rich travel hub from the rest of the world.

It said hackers installed a file and then published a fake news item attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, just after midnight May 24.

Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates were among those who joined Saudi Arabia on Monday in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar.

“If anyone thinks they are going to impose anything on my internal affairs or my internal issues, this is not going to happen”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

He also said he expected no changes in Qatar’s arrangement with the United States, with the Gulf state hosting the biggest USA military base in the Middle East.

Qatar is rich in oil and gas, but it doesn’t produce much of its own food; nearly all of its food comes from Saudi Arabia, with which it shares its only land border. But he added that Qatar knew what it needed to do to restore normal relations.

Al-Thani disputed a Saudi statement accusing Qatar of “embracing terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at de-stabilizing the region”. He offered no documents to support his claim, but Western officials long have accused Qatar’s government of allowing or even encouraging funding of some Sunni extremists.

The English Football Association didn’t comment on the developing crisis but the German Football Association’s president Reinhard Grindel said “The football community worldwide should agree that … major tournaments should not be played in countries that actively support terror”.

The Gulf states have lost all trust in Qatar and have reached the end of the line in discussing how things can get better, one of the leading diplomats from the United Arab Emirates has said.

“We are following with deep concern the current situation in the Gulf region and as well call on other countries in the region to do same”, said a statement by the West African nation’s Foreign Ministry.

But despite his defiance, the foreign minister was adamant the crisis would not evolve into a military conflict.

Far from backing down in the face of unprecedented pressure from Gulf rivals, Qatar’s foreign minister said Thursday that no other country could determine its policies.

The UAE did not hack the Qatari news agency, Gargash said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved legislation for increased military cooperation with Qatar, including a deal for the deployment of Turkish troops there. Yemen, the Maldives and Libya’s eastern-based government – which is not internationally recognized and has no diplomatic representation in Doha – also cut ties with Qatar. Al-Jazeera offices also have been shut down by authorities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

The emirate is also home to leaders of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, the Palestinian Hamas and the Afghan Taliban.

The worldwide agency Standard and Poors announced Wednesday that it lowered its rating on Qatar’s long-term debt to AA-minus because of the country’s dispute with its neighbors.

In an interview with BBC radio, UAE Ambassador to Russia Omar Saif Ghobash said Qatar had to choose between supporting extremism or supporting its neighbours.