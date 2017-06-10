Kyrie Irving, Cavs Fall To Warriors In Game Three

With their 15 consecutive wins, no team has come as close to perfection as the Warriors have.

No team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in National Basketball Association history.

Are the 2017 Warriors the greatest team ever?

Golden State, which also had 30 points from Klay Thompson and 26 from Stephen Curry, would become the first team in National Basketball Association history to make an unbeaten playoff run to the crown by winning game four on Friday in Cleveland.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving delivered a masterclass effort in game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday but it was still not enough to carry the Cleveland Cavaliers past the juggernaut that are the Golden State Warriors.

“I’m pretty sure Draymond won’t get suspended for game five”, Kerr quipped.

“We finally settled in, man, it was about damn time, for all of us just to really see what playing well as a group looks like against a great team like the Warriors“, said Irving. “So we made enough plays tonight to still win the ballgame, but they made a couple more“, added James, via ESPN. He’s played in all but 19 minutes of the first three games, and every time James leaves the court, Golden State begins to romp.

The Warriors got within 104-92 on Curry’s foul shot with 2:38 left in a freakish third quarter that featured Draymond Green getting whistled for what appeared to be his second technical foul.

But Durant was not going to be denied.

With 41 seconds left, Durant tripled in front of James for Golden State’s go-ahead 114-113 lead. The 7-footer finished 10 of 18 from the field with 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Curry, who has benefited more than any other player by Durant’s arrival and is healthy in these NBA Finals, added 13 rebounds and six assists.

It was a stunning display of offensive pyrotechnics that dovetailed with the Cavaliers’ late-game collapse, a disheartening result that nearly felt unfair, unjust and undeserved. Cleveland hit a Finals-record 24 three-pointers and attempted 45 shots from beyond the arc. Irving wasn’t far behind, taking just 3:37 off.

Whenever the Warriors looked like they might go on a run and start chipping away at the Cavaliers’ lead the home side would respond admirably with either a rim-rocking dunk from James, a three-pointer from Irving or some tenacious defence.

Durant, who controversially joined Golden State during last year’s Free Agency, made a go-ahead three-point basket to silence the crowd at the Quicken Loans Arena. The four-times MVP laid on the floor several seconds before being helped up. James shook it off, got up and slowly walked to the bench, and moments later drove for a layup. Golden State won 118-113.

Lue also insisted that his team was better off playing at a high tempo.

On the next possession, Irving tried to go to work on Thompson, eventually finding himself on that same spot on the right wing where he won the NBA Finals past year.