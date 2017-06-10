Labour Party stuns Theresa May’s Conservatives in UK elections

Speaking outside Number 10 after a meeting with the Queen to seal her continued premiership, she asserted only the Conservatives and the DUP have “the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons” having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the General Election.

After calling a General Election to “strengthen her hand” ahead of Brexit negotiations, May’s Conservative party have wound up with eight fewer seats and with those European Union talks looming in 10 days the embattled Prime Minister had to act fast.

Speaking outside Downing Street after meeting the Queen, May said she meant to form a government which could “provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”.

“Both the Conservatives and the DUP are Brexiteers, and that will help with the negotiations with Brussels, as well as the vexed issue of the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland“.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, whose party increased its number of seats to 12, said there would be “no deals, no coalitions and no confidence and supply arrangements” with the Conservatives.

Labour won 261 seats, a gain of 29 – 326 seats need to be won by a political party to claim an overall majority in the House of Commons.

One Brexit-backing MP said the “reactive, defensive” Tory campaign had been no match for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

About 30 per cent of Northern Ireland’s exports go south, and in last year’s referendum, 56 per cent of the region’s voters opposed Brexit.

Mrs Arlene Foster may yet have a greater say than Theresa May over what Brexit looks like.

The Democratic Unionist Party has cooled talk of a done deal to prop up Theresa May in Downing Street, insisting it has yet to “enter discussions”.

“Only the Conservative and Unionist party can provide this”, she said.

Sky’s Northern Ireland correspondent David Blevins said: “The DUP have a very delicate balance to strike between how they use this power they suddenly find themselves with, and how they ensure that anything they demand does not derail efforts to restore devolution here”.

It’s also worth noting that the United Kingdom election comes as the Northern Ireland Assembly – the semi-autonomous regional government – itself hangs in suspension following a breakdown of agreement between the biggest parties last January.

In March, a snap election was called in a bid to elect a new government willing to return to government, however the same parties were returned following the poll. Another Tory prime minister, Stanley Baldwin, tried to stitch together a minority government after losing an election in December 1923, and failed. However, because they want a united Ireland and don’t believe in rule from Westminster, Sinn Fein don’t physically take up its seats.

Northern Ireland as a whole voted strongly in favour of remaining in the European Union in the vote last June, by a majority of 56 per cent to 44 per cent. Unionist leaders urged their constituents to vote Leave, but the ballots among their own supporters were divided. It recently backed the right of a Belfast bakery to refuse to make a cake with a gay rights slogan and proposed a law to allow religious business people to refuse to serve people where that would conflict with their religious beliefs.

“That is why I think at this critical time for our country it is important to form a government in the national interest”, she said.