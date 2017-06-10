Labour ready to serve now Tories have lost election, says Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn started this campaign with a deficit in the polls of around 20 points, and his chances written off by most experts, political commentators and the press.

With the negotiations set to start on June 19, and Britain plunged into a state of political crisis, talks with Brussels are in disarray.

May had promised to deliver a “hard Brexit” if Britain did not like the terms of the divorce negotiated with the EU.

Will Britain continue to insist on leaving the single market and customs union and put a stop to the free movement of people?

After the result was declared in her constituency of Maidenhead, May gave a faltering speech. Her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said she should step down.

Time will tell if the Tories make a deal to form a coalition and if it wreaks chaos or allows the Conservative government to get back to business as usual with its manifesto. It projected 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats.

But her campaign, widely acknowledged as a disaster, saw her rejected, and her party lost a significant number of seats. However, they’re likely to find it hard to enter into coalition with a smaller party like the Liberal Democrats, who are fundamentally opposed to Brexit. Former leader Nick Clegg, a former Deputy Prime Minister, lost his Sheffield Hallam seat. Tim Farron, the current leader, retained his seat with only a narrow majority.

When no one party can win enough seats (326) to form a majority on its own, Parliament is said to be “hung”.

Q: What happens if the prime minister can’t form a government?

“Theresa May’s fate is in suspense”, headlined Le Figaro, which like most media also headlined on how May had lost her high risk gamble.

That result took France and its leaders by surprise with the press asking the same questions as their United Kingdom counterparts over Theresa May’s future in the light of what has to be seen as a big failure for her Conservative party.

“And if, as the indications have shown and if this is correct that the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes, then it will be incumbent on us to ensure we have that period of stability – and that is exactly what we will do”.

“The instability that we now have is not from the Labour Party or other parties, it’s the Conservative Party itself”.

Ahead of the election Corbyn offered United Kingdom voters the most left-wing, big government policy agenda for almost 40 years-and crucially an end to seven years of Conservative “austerity” policies and campaigning on promises to push for better funding for health and education. Police numbers across the United Kingdom were cut by 20,000 under May’s watch as Home Secretary.