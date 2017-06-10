Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Opko Health Inc. (OPK)

An insider of the company Opko Health Inc, Phillip Frost also its CEO & Chairman, disclosed his well-informed investment activities with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission on 08/06/2017. Stock traders acquired 6,045 put options on the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Opko Health worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 16,092 shares with $150,000 value, down from 51,623 last quarter.

A large surprise factor in either direction typically can lead to a significant swing in the stock price in the hours and days after the report. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 62.4% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its position in Opko Health by 15.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold OPK shares while 68 reduced holdings. Lehman Fincl Resource has 1.14% invested in Opko Health Inc. The market capitalization of the company is at $3.34 Billion. (OPK)’s latest closing price was -30.50% from the average-price of 200 days while it maintained a distance from the 50 Day Moving Average at -13.99% and -5.78% compared with the 20 Day Moving Average.

Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) share price decreased in the last trading session with a previous 52-week high of $12.15. Previously Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) reported $-0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $-0.04 by $-0.02 with surprise factor of -50%.

In the latest earnings report the EPS was $-0.08 and is expected to be $-0.20 for the current year with 559,388,000 shares now outstanding.

OPKO Health, Inc., launched on November 18, 1991, is a diversified healthcare company. The Higher end of the revenue forecast is $336.1 Million, while the Lower end of the forecast is $313.1 Million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter past year. Opko Health, Inc. has far performed well this year, with the share price down -32.90% since January. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) for 481,347 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Standpoint Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Opko Health presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 55,600 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,784,370.25.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) stake by 75% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $911,708.25. The insider now directly owns 359,515 shares worth $2,243,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. A stock rating will generally tell the investor how well a stock’s market value relates to what analysts believe is a fair value for the stock, based on an objective evaluation of the company. The CEO now owns $1,030,624,792 of the stock according to the SEC filing. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical activities in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations.