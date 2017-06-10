Landmark Law Allowing Emperor Abdication Enacted in Japan (News)

The bill became a law after members of the approval of the Upper House earlier on Friday. The bill was cleared in the lower house last week.

Emperor Akihito’s abdication will be the first one in Japan in over two centuries.

Japan’s new law only applies to Akihito, and the government has three years to set a date for his retirement. Crown Prince Naruhito’s heir will be his younger brother, Prince Fumihito followed by Prince Hisahito.

The Imperial House of Japan is thought to be the oldest monarchy in the world, reigning for more than 2,600 years.

The idea of women on the throne particularly inflames Abe’s most conservative supporters, who believe only men should reign.

Akihito’s abdication has rekindled concerns about a shortage of heirs.

Unlike in some countries with royal families, there is no republican movement in Japan and the emperor and royal family have won the admiration of the vast majority of the country.

If they marry a “commoner”, they are forced to give up their royal status.

The Emperor’s abdication should happen within 3 years of the law being announced, before 2020 at the latest.

Current Japanese law only allows for Imperial succession after the emperor dies. Pictured are Akihito, far left, Empress Michiko, second from left, and members of the royal family at a spring garden party in the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo.

Emperor Akihito will be the first to relinquish the throne while alive since Emperor Kōkaku stepped down in 1817. Media reports have, however, said the final details will take shape at the end of 2018.

After Naruhito’s daughter was born, a government panel discussed the possibility of allowing female ascension, but the talk quickly faded after Hisahito’s birth. The emperor has no political powers but several official duties, such as greeting foreign dignitaries.

Amid concerns about the shrinking pool of royals, a non-binding supplementary resolution was passed last week, stating: “Issues related to ensuring stable imperial succession and the creation of female-led imperial branches are important matters that can not be postponed”.

Women have occupied the Chrysanthemum Throne in the past-eight, in fact-but not in modern times.

Conservatives maintain a change of this ilk could lead to the advent of female succession, unthinkable to some of Japan’s traditionalists. The crown prince – first in the Imperial succession line – will immediately ascend to the throne.

Despite his push for women’s empowerment, Mr. Abe has yet to comment on the role of females in the imperial family.