Large expansion of airplane laptop ban a possibility

According to Reuters, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a House of Representatives panel Wednesday that the agency is looking at expanding the current electronics ban to an additional 71 worldwide airports unless the facilities can minimize the threats.

Paul questioned Kelly back on April 5 at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing about reports of citizens and green card holders having their phones searched increasing fivefold, and whether DHS was telling people they can’t return to the US, their home country, without handing over the contents of their phone.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said his agency is considering banning laptop computers from passenger cabins of flights to the USA from another 71 foreign airports, in an expansion of a policy announced in March.

“The injunction also prevents me from actually looking into the information that we need from each country to conduct proper screening – not just from the six countries identified in the executive order, but from every country across the globe”.

Kelly said that the court injunction on the executive order has prevented his department from temporarily forbidding U.S. entry to citizens of these nations that were either involved in civil war or were state sponsors of terrorism.

Presently, the US bans carry-on electronic devices larger than a cell phone on inbound flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa.

Britain quickly followed suit with restrictions on a slightly different set of routes. “In an attempt not to be put on the ban list, many countries are leaning forward”.

He called the danger real.

Kelly reiterated the moves are backed up by intelligence showing a serious threat.

DHS two weeks ago said it is not considering expanding the ban to flights departing from the United States at the moment.

DHS also is working with the Department of Transportation to analyze potential fire hazards posed by a larger volume of lithium batteries in cargo holds, he said.

The first version of the ban was blocked by the courts, whereupon the administration issued a revised version of it on March 6 that is now under review by the Supreme Court. On May 30, a New York JetBlue Airways Corp flight bound for San Francisco was diverted to MI because of a lithium battery fire from a passenger laptop in the airplane cabin.