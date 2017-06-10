Last Rites: Neill Blomkamp’s Alien Sequel is Dead

Blomkamp recently shed doubt on his sequel ever being made, and now he’s confirmed it’s likely “totally dead” in an interview where he also reveals he’s lining up a District 9 sequel. Although short in length, this new official trailer promises that his forthcoming experimental short films will be very “weird”. In some way, this would emulate the previous journey of District 9 to the big screen, as that too originated from his short film Alive in Joburg. “To go back and work with WETA, and make the film would be cool, but anything that preexists like that may not be the best fit for whatever we’re trying here”, he said. Thank God. I don’t want Blomkamp touching any part of that franchise.

Neill Blomkamp is the director behind Elysium, Chappie and District 9 and was supposed to do the Alien 5 movie which Ridley Scott unfortunately cut. It looked exceptionally promising and some sequences seemed to harken back to Blomkamp’s vision of an Alien 5 film, something which is now known to be totally dead. That would be an accurate assumption at this point. “But politically, the way it’s gone now, and the way that it all is – it’s just not going to live”.

“I had to participate as producer but it didn’t go farther because Fox decided it didn’t want to do it”. What this means is that without a rigid plan in place, Blomkamp and his team can create short films that he can release online for free to see if any of them can build interest on a viral level before investing more into the idea to make it a full-length feature story. “But I did want to be as respectful as possible”.

No disrespect to Scott but I think Blomkamp can give him a serious run for his money. He just needs a few more films under his belt. We’ll just have to wait and see what that spinoff might be.