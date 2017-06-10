Latest Stocks: McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mcewen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) has grabbed attention from the analysts, when it saw a value decrease of -3.15% or -0.09 points in the last trading session to close at $2.77. Based on an average trading volume of 4,936,164 shares, the short-interest ratio is now 7.4 days. (MUX) has a trading volume of 4.14 Million shares, with an average trading volume of 3500 shares – with shares dropping to a 52 week low of $2.42, and the company’s shares hitting a 52 week high of $ 4.92. This gives investors an idea of how much the security has moved in the past year and whether it is trading near the top, middle or bottom of the range. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in McEwen Mining by 20.6% in the first quarter. (MUX) stock price comparison to its moving averages, shares of company are -9.70% away from the 50-day moving average and -3.85% away from 20-day average. The stock showed weekly downbeat performance of -0.68%, which was maintained for the month at 5.59%. (MUX) has been moved; whether it performed well or not.

Along with these its year to date performance is standing at -1.72%.

P/E ratio of the company is 156.47. This indicates the dollar amount an investor can expect to invest in a company in order to receive one dollar of that company’s earnings. Value is another helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not.

The stock has a Return on Assets of 1 percent, Return on Investment of 4.1 percent and a Return on Equity of 1.1 percent. MUX’s value Change from Open was at 1.78% with a Gap of -1.40%. FCF is an important factor as it enables a company to pursue opportunities that boost shareholder value. (NYSE:MUX) is 10861. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak. Analyst rating score as published on FINVIZ are rated on a 1 to 5 scale.

Based on the latest brokerage notes which have been released to investors, 0 brokers have issued a rating of “strong buy”, 1 brokers “buy”, 0 brokers “neutral”, 0 brokers “sell” and 0 brokers “strong sell”. (MUX) have 311.88 million outstanding shares now held by all its shareholders, including share blocks held by institutional investors and restricted shares owned by the company’s officers and insiders. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period.

The number of shares now held by investors is 312 Million. The firm owned 35,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period.

The number of shares traded in the last trading session was 4.14 Million. A stock with a small float will generally be more volatile than a stock with a large float, apart from having limited liquidity and wider bid-ask spread. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock. (NYSE:MUX)’s stock was -4.81%. RSI is a technical indicator of price momentum, comparing the size of recent gains to the size of recent losses and establishes oversold and overbought positions.

The Piotroski score is a discrete score ranging from 0-9 that shows nine criteria used to find out the strength of a company’s financial position. Analysts use common formulas and ratios to accomplish this. Its last month’s stock price volatility remained 4.63% which for the week stands at 4.66%.