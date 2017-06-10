Latham Steers Digital Realty In $7.6B DuPont Fabros Buy

For the quarter, shares have been noted at 16.72%. Jefferies Group now has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust shares have fallen to $112.58/share after the merger was announced, while DuPont Fabros shares rose to $60.66/share.

Based on Digital Realty’s Thursday close, the offer is worth $63.60 per share, a premium of 14.9 percent to DuPont Fabros’ close.

Among 14 analysts covering Dupont Fabros Tech (NYSE:DFT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 27 report.

DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc“. Sii Invests Wi holds 13,207 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Dextera Surgical Inc. (:DXTR) shares are moving 17.39% trading at $0.21 today.

In taking a look at technical levels, shares are trading 21.26% away from the 50 day simple moving average and 36.20% away from the 200 day simple moving average. DuPont Fabros Technology has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company maintains price to book ratio of 0.90.

Washington-based DuPont Fabros operates 12 data centers in three key markets, including Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia, while Digital Realty operates 145 global data centers. Analysts have also given a consensus recommendation on the stock of 2.30. The company had revenue of $139.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. SunTrust initiated DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 12 by Citigroup. Next quarter’s EPS is forecasted to be $0.45 with next year’s EPS anticipated to be $2.00.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DFT shares while 75 reduced holdings.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are Digital Realty’s financial advisers while Goldman Sachs & Co LLC is advising DuPont Fabros. C M Bidwell & Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont Fabros Technology will post $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont Fabros Technology during the first quarter worth about $352,000.

Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 5,909 shares stake. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday the 30th of March 2017.

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned various properties, including 11 operating data centers facilities; five phases of existing data center facilities under development; one shell of a data center under development; two data center facilities with a phase or phases available for development, and parcels of land held for development of four data centers.