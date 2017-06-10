Lawyer: 3 men who probed Ivanka Trump shoemaker detained

A lawyer for one of the activists said all three men were being held at the Ganzhou City Detention Center in China’s Jiangxi province and that he had been blocked from seeing his client, Hua Haifeng, on Monday and Tuesday morning. She says that now she is unable to contact her husband in any way.

The accusations were made by a watchdog group about a factory in Dongguan in Southern China.

Ivanka and her company have yet to comment on the arrests, while Huajian has denied any involvement with her brand, claiming that they stopped supplying months ago.

On Tuesday, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a briefing that the men were accused of using secret recording equipment to disrupt commercial operations, the Associated Press reported.

Alicia Edwards, a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, asked China to release the detainees “immediately” and allow them “judicial and fair trial protections”.

The police found that Hua, Su, and Li were instructed by others and carefully planned to enter the Ganzhou factory as employees and use the spy watches to “collect internal information on production, labour, standard wages and others involving factory trade secrets, and supply it to related foreign organisations with the goal of obtaining funds from these organisations”, The Paper reported.

A man who answered the telephone at the Ganzhou city police department declined to comment, saying he was not familiar with the case.

Police told Wen that Hua “had met with an accident in his cell” and that he would be unable to see his client until after Hua was arraigned on criminal charges, according to US-funded Radio Free Asia.

Up to now, the US government hadn’t said anything about the fate of the men.

She said the US remains concerned by “the pattern of arrests and detentions”.

Labour activists have helped US companies understand conditions in their China supply chains, “which can be essential in fulfilling their own responsibilities and holding Chinese manufacturers accountable under Chinese labour laws”, she added. The arrests came just weeks after Ivanka Trump secured three new exclusive trademarks in China.

“His condition inside is OK”.

All three men have been detained for illegal eavesdropping, Wen Yu, a lawyer representing Hua, said. “People go to pee all night”.

Yu said he had applied for bail for Hua.

While Chinese police routinely target rights campaigners, the Trump connection quickly turned the China Labor Watch case into global news, calling attention to working conditions in Chinese – and the Trump family’s business ties overseas.

China Labor Watch executive director Li Qiang has said all three men, whom he lost contact with late last month, are not guilty and did not use secret recording devices. “Your words and deeds can make a difference in these workers’ lives”, he wrote.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump’s brand declined to comment. She stepped back from day-to-day management of the company when she took on a White House role as advisor to her father – President Donald Trump, but retains ownership.

“Beijing is keenly aware that [Donald] Trump relies closely on a very small group of advisers to guide him on policy issues, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump”, said Zhang Baohui, a professor of political science at Lingnan University in Hong Kong.