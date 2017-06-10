Lawyers: Gianforte Wants to Enter Plea in Assault Case

The now-notorious incident saw Gianforte fly off the handle when asked about the new CBO score of the Republican healthcare plan. One has to suspect that a plea deal is being arranged, and sure enough, NBC’s Montana affiliate reports that Gallatin County prosecutors have confirmed those negotiations.

Gianforte previously reached a civil settlement agreement with Jacobs, in which the reporter said he wouldn’t object to Gianforte filing a no contest plea. He faces a maximum punishment of six months in jail and a $500 fine for his behavior. Greg Gianforte has apologized in a letter to The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs, saying Jacobs was just “doing his job” in asking a legitimate question when Gianforte knocked him down. Gianforte quickly took exception to Jacobs’ question, and by all witness accounts, followed up his body slam of Jacobs with a few blows, breaking Jacobs’ glasses in the process. Gianforte yells, “Get the hell out of here!”

Later that evening, the sheriff cited Gianforte for misdemeanor assault. By the time of the assault, a little more than 24 hours before polls closed, more than 68 percent of those who would vote had already done so through early absentee voting.

The settlement indicates that Gianforte will plead no contest to the assault charge.

Gianforte also agreed to donate $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a non-profit organization that promotes press freedom and protects the rights of journalists, according to both his office and the Guardian.

But Lewicki says what’s more critical now is the apology Gianforte is making directly to Jacobs.

“You did not initiate any physical contact with me, and I had no right to assault you”.

In his victory speech, Gianforte conceded that he had “made a mistake”, briefly apologized to Jacobs and promised Montanans he would not embarrass them again.

Scanlon did not return calls from two Lee Newspapers reporters on Wednesday night and did not return multiple messages and emails Thursday. Lewicki, who has analyzed prior public apologies, reviewed what makes Gianforte’s note stand out.

“I went from being vertical one moment to being horizontal the next”, Jacobs said in an interview with “Good Morning America” the morning after the alleged assault.

The settlement with Jacobs precludes any civil litigation.

Later Wednesday, Jacobs releasesd a statement saying he has “accepted Mr. Gianforte’s apology and his willingness to take responsibility for his actions and statements”.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert says he expects the case to be wrapped up then. In either event, the plea would trigger Gianforte’s sentencing.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it appreciated the congressman-elect’s donation.

In Montana, it is unusual for someone – especially first-time offenders – to get any kind of significant jail time for misdemeanor crimes.

Gianforte was heard shouting: “Get the hell out of here” and “I’m sick and exhausted of you guys” in an audio recording of the incident played repeatedly on cable news television. “I don’t see anything here that would indicate anything out of the ordinary”.