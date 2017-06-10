Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US election system

“You just don’t do that”, said Corley. “Never once did the thought cross my mind”.

An intelligence report revealed this week showed a cyberattack that targeted more than 100 local election officials and software vendors, raising the prospect of an attempt, possibly led by Russian Federation, to manipulate votes.

But the revelation, published by the online news outlet The Intercept, set off questions in the states where VR provides software.

“In no way could that have caused any type of interference or insecurity or issue with a voting system”, said Chambless. According to the report, Russian hackers sent spoof emails to employees of an unnamed US election software company.

In some states, VR software was used in only a handful of voting jurisdictions.

Bruce Schneier, chief technology officer of IBM Resilient and a fellow at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, said the report shows the weaknesses of United States election systems.

The NSA’s analysis does not draw any conclusions about whether the attack affected voting outcomes in the presidential election in November, or any other national or local races.

A leaked National Security Agency report reveals that IL, along with seven other states, is investigating the possibility that Russian Federation hacked into its elections.

S.C. Election Commission Executive Director Marci Andino, however, has asked county election officials to report if the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacts them about being subject to phishing scams tied to last year’s election.

The “bait” used in the spear-phishing campaign involved software for managing voter registration rolls.

The NSA document did not name any of the states where local officials were targeted by the emails masquerading as being from VR Systems.

Amber Smith of the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office said her office did not receive the phishing email.

VR Systems produces the voter registration software which collects personal voter data.

Humboldt County’s connection to VR Systems comes through the Texas-based company Hart InterCivic, Sanders said. But targeting voter registration systems is widely seen as one of the most effective ways to use a cyberattack to disrupt the electoral process. “It makes me feel like we’re under attack a little bit”, Mello said.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla said his office hasn’t found any other counties besides Humboldt that used VR Systems equipment so far.

“Multiple safeguards in place to protect against elections fraud and prevent any possible hacking attempts from being successful, ” Revell said.

“What happens is if you get a known signature from a phishing attack, the system will know that and have a record of that so it doesn’t come into the county”, Storm said.

It’s not clear, however, if any of those were tied to the Russian effort identified by USA intelligence.

The efforts were detailed in a recently leaked report attributed to the U.S. National Security Agency.

“It’s important that the American people understand that the Russian attempts to break into a number of our state voting processes – we talked about this in the fall – was broad-based”, Democrat Mark Warner, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee, told reporters.

“We have no indication at this time that a Miami-Dade County system, or one of our valued partners, has been breached”, a spokesman for county Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “But we work very hard and take great pride in the security that we have”.