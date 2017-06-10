LeBron and co not about to give up on NBA Finals

The Finals, however, are not.

Cleveland, determined not to watch the Warriors celebrate a championship on their home court for the second time in three seasons, came out flying with a record-setting 86 points in the first half to lead by 18. James jumped Michael Jordan (1,176) on the Finals scoring list, and hopped over His Airness (1,463) for the most made free throws in the postseason.

The Warriors blew their chance at a ideal 16-0 playoff record and had a 16-game winning streak stopped that dated to the regular season.

The Warriors have a 3-1 lead in the Finals. “They’re definitely a different team than they were a year ago that’s definitely in full effect that we’re all fully aware of”, the Cavs’ Kyrie Irving said. Warriors, experts discuss Game 4 loss on ABC7’s “After the Game“We have championship DNA”, said James, who broke Magic Johnson’s record with his ninth triple-double in the Finals”. Things were so tilted toward Cleveland that Deron Williams even got his first points in his first Finals after logging 44 scoreless minutes in the series, ending the longest initial scoring drought in NBA Finals history. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,317) and Mr. Logo himself, Jerry West (1,679), have scored more points in the Finals.

They now lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

One reason for the Warriors’ dominant playoff run was the acquisition of Kevin Durant in the offseason.

The teams split two games in the regular season, the Cavs with a 109-108 victory on Christmas Day in Cleveland, the Warriors a 126-91 win on January 16 in Oakland. There was no such letdown this time.

Individually, Irving flirted with perfection as well hitting 11 of his first 14 shots.

Golden State never recovered. Seattle took the next two games before losing in Game 6. I mean, guys are loving the game, our fans love the game. “Their team was already kind of put together, and you just implement a guy that’s ready to sacrifice, a great talent, a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win. Live in the moment”.

When Cleveland’s locker room opened after the game, trainer Mike Mancias was stretching James over a medicine ball. He has another chance to extend that streak.

The Cavaliers would be staring at the first of a near-impossible climb – no team has won in the National Basketball Association reversing a 0-3 deficit.

The third quarter was bananas. “Listen, you ain’t got to go undefeated”.

“I give them a ton of credit, they made some tough shots”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. Pachulia could have been tossed, but was only given a technical, as was Shumpert. While all of this was going on, Todd Leebow, a personal friend to James and several fans who sat courtside next to Maverick Carter, was escorted from his seat by security.

Curry smiled and went over to greet Beckham, a friend of LeBron James’ who has worked out with the Cleveland superstar. The sharpshooter missed a potential game-sealing 3-pointer with 50 seconds left.

The early 11-point lead was Cleveland’s biggest lead yet in The Finals. The Cavs were just 17-of-26 at the line in the opening two quarters. They’ve overcome superhuman efforts by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to win. Myself and Bron, eclipsed the 43-minute mark, playing pretty well, then they made some big-time plays down the stretch.