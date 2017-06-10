LeBron, Cavs end Warriors ideal postseason run in Game 4

Golden State clawed within seven, but then the Warriors began fouling and Kerr got nailed with his technical – one of seven in the game. “I want to see how it feels to win at home”, he said.

Kyrie Irving scored 40 points to lead the Cavs to a 137-116 win, with LeBron James adding a triple-double, as they finally got on the board in the best-of-seven series.

Cleveland is in a seemingly inescapable 3-0 hole after blowing Game 3 of the NBA Finals at home Wednesday night. When Stephen Curry and company were shooting their way to the top of the league, the defense-first mindset was overlooked at times, but now the Dubs are firmly entrenched as one of the best defensive teams in the league. During his final season with the team, they finished 51-31 but then lost in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Cavaliers had 86 points at halftime and led by 24 during a physical and at times poorly officiated game while handing the Warriors their first loss of the postseason.

‘Just one of those games, ‘ Curry said. The Cavaliers surged from the tip, scoring 14 points in the first two and a half minutes, spiking out to their first double-digit lead of the series in a flash. Zaza Pachulia appeared to deliberately hit Iman Shumpert while in a tustle on the ground, fighting for the ball. Green got a technical foul, which the Cavs thought was his second of the night.

However, referee John Goble later clarified to ABC’s Mike Breen that the first-half tech was on Warriors coach Steve Kerr. And that was my barometer.

Cavaliers: James jumped Michael Jordan (1,176) on the Finals scoring list, and hopped over His Airness (1,463) for the most made free throws in pro basketball’s showcase event. General manager David Griffin’s contract expires after the season, and it’s not clear if he will be re-signed by owner Dan Gilbert. Now, they will have to win four straight games against the mighty Warriors to reclaim the trophy. Reserve guard Dahntay Jones was called for a technical in the first half for trash talking with Durant.

