LeBron, Cavs end Warriors perfect postseason run in Game 4

It was Cleveland’s first lead at the end of any quarter in this series. But this year, Golden State looks much different. And the Suns tacked on 57 more in the second quarter for good measure.

Speaking of the first quarter, it didn’t end until almost 10 p.m. Cleveland scored a Finals record 49 points and shot 22 free throws.

The NBA’s best postseason run is the 15-1 mark of the 2001 Lakers, while the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers went 12-1.

By contrast, when James left the Cavs for the Heat in 2010 and was joined by Chris Bosh arriving from Toronto, Miami was coming off a 47-win regular season, a first-round playoff loss and didn’t have many pieces in place other than superstar Dwyane Wade, Mario Chalmers and Udonis Haslem. It could have been worse: The Cavs missed eight free throws in the quarter.

The smooth jumper from the left block, Durant waiting for Draymond Green to lure James away and then rising over Tristan Thompson to cut the lead to two.

Then LeBron and Iguodala were together again in the NBA Finals. G Deron Williams has missed each of his 11 shots in the series.

The early 11-point lead was Cleveland’s biggest lead yet in The Finals.

Game 4 is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET in Cleveland on ABC.

And while anything is possible, you can’t help but feel that nothing the Cavs will throw at the Warriors will be good enough as the 2015 champions look to become the first side to go 16-0 in the National Basketball Association playoffs. They won a championship, and previous year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that.

Durant was widely criticized previous year when he left Oklahoma City for Golden State, chided for trying to take the easiest route to a title by joining what was already a stacked team.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Q: You really seemed to help this team set a tone with your hustle plays in the first quarter.

With Durant, Thompson and Curry firing, how do you stop the Warriors?

“Hey, you know you can lose one”, Beckham yelled out. “So even when you’re playing well, you’ve got to play like A-plus-plus”. The ball went to LeBron in the right corner.

With the possibility of the first undefeated National Basketball Association playoff run before them, the Warriors wound up on the wrong side of history.

It was only a year ago that Cleveland faced this exact deficit with the Series heading back to Oracle Arena.

That is, except for a massive image of the Larry O’Brien Trophy, prominently displayed on the middle of the floor. Part of the ticket money is going to charity.

James broke down the play, highlighting every detail – Green with five fouls, Durant collapsing, Curry guarding Kevin Love and Korver being open in the short corner – before delivering his own counter punch. The Cavs went the last three minutes and change in Game 3 without a bucket. The comeback Cavaliers are at it again.

With their first defeat of these 2017 playoffs, the Warriors lost out on securing a flawless postseason, but they can still put an end to this series with a victory in Game 5 on Monday night at Oracle Arena.

In Game 2, the Warriors turned the ball over 20 times, but shot just under 52 percent overall and made an NBA Finals record 18 3-pointers (on 43 attempts). Prior to Game 3, the Warriors were 14-0 and Kerr was focused on getting to 15-0. Led by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, the team lost only its finals opener to Philadelphia.

Still, veteran guard Richard Jefferson said following Friday’s shootaround the Cavs aren’t giving up or giving in. And we understand that.

Golden State’s ideal postseason is over.

Whether the Cavs can keep it up for three more games remains to be seen. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to sacrifice playing on a Golden State team or a San Antonio team or a Cleveland team when you know the ultimate result is you can actually compete for a championship”. Instead, they walked down a path that was all too familiar, failing to win the clinching fourth NBA Finals game against the Cavaliers with a 137-116 loss in Game 4. “He’s been an fantastic player in this league for a long time, and he senses this is his time, his moment, his team”.

“And I’m not one to judge and say if it’s fair or not if guys are adding players to their team”.