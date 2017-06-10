LeBron James calls Warriors’ Durant signing ‘great for our league’

And the Warriors made history but got burned previous year, when they won a record 73 regular-season games and took a 3-1 lead over Cleveland in the finals only to lose after the Cavaliers made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Golden State’s Kevin Durant scored 31 points, including seven in a game-ending 11-0 run that stretched the Warriors’ playoff unbeaten run to 15-0 and their lead in the best-of-seven championship series to 3-0.

But coming back from 3-0 deficit against an even more talented Warriors team than the one they needed seven games to beat a year ago is a different story.

Durant’s key basket over Cleveland’s LeBron James could be the first signature moment in a possible dynasty run for the Warriors, seeking their second title in three seasons after falling one win shy of a crown past year. I mean, guys are loving the game, our fans love the game. Listen, I mean, it happens.

“I never been in this position before”, said Durant, long accused of not being able to win the big game.

Golden State won the National Basketball Association title in 2015 in six games over the Cavs, and Cleveland won a year ago in seven games. I don’t care. I mean, I think it’s great.

“We knew how good he was, but just how clutch he’s been, how many big shots he’s hit for us … it just looks like he understands this is his moment, this is his time“, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on Thursday.

Durant left Oklahoma City last July to join Golden State hoping to become a champion.

Durant knows what it’s like to lose an NBA Finals, falling in 2012 to Miami as James won his first career title. “For us, with the Lakers, we just had two dynamic pieces, two of the best players in the world at the time with Kobe and Shaq”.

The Warriors beat Cleveland on Wednesday night to take a 3-0 NBA Finals lead.

“Their team was already kind of put together, and you just implement a guy that’s ready to sacrifice, a great talent, a guy that’s willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win”, James said. “I’m just trying to be solid for my team mates”.

“We made enough plays tonight to still win the ballgame, but they made a couple more”, LeBron said when it was over. It definitely wasn’t one of those things where it was a goal, where it’s like, ‘let’s go out and go to the playoffs and let’s go 16-0.’ That’s too much on the mind. “You can sense that”, said James. Then they had the chance to go back to Cleveland to close out but failed. “It’s hard. In the playoffs, every team is good”.

“I gave everything that I had, so at times throughout the game I was exhausted, but that’s just because I was just playing as hard as I could”, James said.

“I think it’s just part of my calling to just go against teams in the midst of a dynasty”, James said.

Scoring droughts at the end of the first and fourth quarters proved costly to the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena Wednesday night. “Tomorrow’s another important opportunity for us and for myself, obviously, to continue the series”, said James, who had a game-high 39 points in the game three loss. “We’ve still got a lot of work left to do”.

They very easily could be playing for a third straight championship.